Juan Morales shows off a box filled with produce for local Latinx families, many of whom are farmworkers. The boxes included produce such as tomatillos, serano peppers, carrots, cilantro, berries and more.
Silva Family Farm brought fresh blueberries for the food distribution project. It is one of the few farms involved in the project that have labels on their produce. Labels allow the Latinx farm to market their products more successfully.
Juan Morales shows off a box filled with produce for local Latinx families, many of whom are farmworkers. The boxes included produce such as tomatillos, serano peppers, carrots, cilantro, berries and more.
Silva Family Farm brought fresh blueberries for the food distribution project. It is one of the few farms involved in the project that have labels on their produce. Labels allow the Latinx farm to market their products more successfully.
MOUNT VERNON — Another successful food distribution project Friday helped 70 Skagit County families in need.
The Northwest Agriculture Business Center and the Catholic Community Services Farmworker Center started to collaborate on food distribution projects near the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to help families in need.
Juan Morales, programs support coordinator for the business center, said the organization worked with nine Latinx or Latinx-Indigenous farms to provide culturally appropriate foods to local farmworker families.
These foods include produce such as chiles, tomatillos and quelites.
The produce was brought to Catholic Community Services straight from the farms. It was separated into boxes and set up for families to take.
Farmworker center Supervisor Marta Martinez Olivera said many of the families are those who are picking the produce but are unable to afford to buy it themselves.
Skagit Gleaners helped to make the boxes complete with bread and chickens for each family.
This is the fifth distribution of food from these two organizations, with the previous one being in November 2021.
Morales said September can be a tough time for families as the start of school often comes with added expenses as families need to buy school supplies. Morales hopes the boxes can help alleviate some of that stress.
Many of the families have large households, and the amount of items per box reflects that. Olivera said the goal is that a box can feed even the larger families for several days, rather than only a couple of meals.
Morales said it is an added bonus that Thursday marked the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month.
The two organizations that paired up on Friday's distribution are looking to have another one sometime during the holiday season, Morales said.
Olivera said funding is the largest aspect when it comes to growing the program. If there was more funding to pay farmers for more produce, the organizations would be able to help more families.
"There is a larger need that can be filled," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.