The smell of caramel corn and sound of bluegrass music filled the air Saturday as growers brought their giant pumpkins to the 2022 Skagit Valley Giant Pumpkin Festival at Christianson’s Nursery west of Mount Vernon.

This is the 12th year the festival has been held at the nursery, which is also an official weigh-in site for the Giant Pumpkin Commonwealth, an international organization sanctioned to submit giant pumpkin world records.

— Reporter Jake Isom: jisom@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter @goskagit

