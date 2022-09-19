...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The smell of caramel corn and sound of bluegrass music filled the air Saturday as growers brought their giant pumpkins to the 2022 Skagit Valley Giant Pumpkin Festival at Christianson’s Nursery west of Mount Vernon.
This is the 12th year the festival has been held at the nursery, which is also an official weigh-in site for the Giant Pumpkin Commonwealth, an international organization sanctioned to submit giant pumpkin world records.
The festival featured food and drink vendors, children’s face painting, carnival games, a live toad exhibit and, of course, giant pumpkins.
Other giant vegetables included zucchini, tomatoes and gourds.
“Obviously the giant pumpkins are amazing, but it’s a real family event,” Christianson’s Nursery Owner John Christianson said.
This year’s giant pumpkin competition had 11 entries.
Before the weighing portion of the day, all of the pumpkins underwent a visual inspection for blemishes to ensure there were no cracks. A cracked pumpkin could mean disqualification.
“A crack could allow one to inject weight theoretically, so they want to avoid anything like that,” Christianson said.
The pumpkins were on display throughout the day and weighed from 1 to 4 p.m.
“You never know which is the heaviest pumpkin. Sometimes the biggest pumpkin isn’t the heaviest pumpkin, so we’ve had big surprises before,” Christianson said.
The winner of this year’s festival was Joel Holland.
“He’s a pumpkin capitalist,” Christianson said. “He does not grow one giant pumpkin, he has multiple pumpkins. It’s always exciting when he shows up.”
Holland, who holds the record for the largest pumpkin in the state, had a pumpkin that weighed in at 1,614 pounds, Christianson’s Nursery announced on its Instagram page.
The giant pumpkins will be on display at Christianson’s Nursery for the next week or two before heading to their sponsors, according to their Instagram page.
