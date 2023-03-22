Chucko's new role underscores the company's commitment to rally around its customer-centric vision, uniting all departments to deliver exceptional and consistent experiences.

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Limeade, an immersive employee well-being company that creates healthy employee experiences, announced the promotion of Lauren Chucko from SVP of Customer Experience to Chief Customer Officer. The addition of CCO to the Limeade C-Suite prioritizes the customer experience of the 1,000+ customers who invest in the Limeade Well-Being and Limeade Listening solutions.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.