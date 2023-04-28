Local taco tops The Seattle Times list RACQUEL MUNCY @Racquel_SVH Racquel Muncy Author email Apr 28, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Chicharron tacos are pictured at Tacos Tecalitlan in Burlington. The tacos were named the state’s best by Seattle Times food writer Tan Vinh. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BURLINGTON — After sampling 500 tacos throughout Western Washington, The Seattle Times food writer Tan Vinh lists Burlington’s Taco Tecalitlan chicharron taco as the best.“It was a very humbling moment,” owner Martha Deleon said when she found out about the ranking for her pork skin tacos.Deleon said the restaurant has come a long way since starting more than 20 years ago as a single food truck.About nine years ago the business had three food trucks that shared the same, small commissary kitchen that Deleon said was much too small.Eventually Deleon said it was decided to build a restaurant.“Building something is not at the snap of a finger,” she said, especially since the decision was made in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.March marked the second anniversary of having a building at the Burlington location.Everything at the restaurant is homemade and a family effort, Deleon said.Most of the recipes come from her mother-in-law, although the pozole is close to her heart as it’s her mother’s recipe.Since The Seattle Times article came out, Deleon said she has noticed more people wandering out of their comfort zone to try a chicharron taco.“His description was ‘delicious’ and now people are prone to try it,” Deleon said.Most people stick with basic options she said, though for the more adventurous souls she likes to surprise them with a meat such as tongue.While Taco Tecalitlan was said to have the best taco in Western Washington, Deleon said tacos are not even the restaurant’s most popular item. That would be the ques-birria.Quesi-birria is made with corn tortillas, mozzarella, beef and a side of the broth that the birria is cooked in, Deleon said. Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Food Restaurant Industry The Economy Construction Industry Racquel Muncy Author email Follow Racquel Muncy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Cascade Mall under new ownership Skagit Valley Tulip Festival brings minimal business to outlying areas Newest tulip farm big on experiences Three men arrested for Mount Vernon shooting Martha's Place homeless housing complex ready for residents Tweets by goskagit
