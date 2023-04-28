svh-202304xx-news-Tacos-Tecalitlan-1.jpg
Chicharron tacos are pictured at Tacos Tecalitlan in Burlington. The tacos were named the state’s best by Seattle Times food writer Tan Vinh.

BURLINGTON — After sampling 500 tacos throughout Western Washington, The Seattle Times food writer Tan Vinh lists Burlington’s Taco Tecalitlan chicharron taco as the best.

“It was a very humbling moment,” owner Martha Deleon said when she found out about the ranking for her pork skin tacos.


