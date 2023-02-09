LYMAN — Many thought Amy Regehr was crazy when she went from teaching art at Cascade Middle School to buying the Lyman Tavern, but for her it was checking off another dream.
"It's something I knew I wanted," she said of owning a bar. "(Teaching) was dream No. 1 and this is dream No. 2."
When Regehr bought the Lyman Tavern last year, she took down many of the mounted animal heads — the tavern had been known as the "horniest tavern in the Northwest" — added lighting and during the day opened it up to all ages.
While some customers were unhappy with the changes, most were supportive. And along the way, Regehr has gained many new regulars.
"We've changed things, but not a lot ... a lot of people were upset about the horns coming down," she said. "It's clean, it's up-to-date, it's modern and that's OK."
Regehr said she saw potential in the Lyman Tavern and decided to take on the challenge.
In the almost six months she has owned the tavern, she said her favorite thing has been watching relationships and connections form. Those of all ages and from all walks of life are able to come together to play trivia or indoor cornhole while talking over a burger and drinks.
"I love that it's bringing people together, it's bringing the community together," Rehegr said.
She has also seen both kindness and support for her and her staff, and for other patrons.
"Your faith in humanity gets renewed," Rehegr said.
She also uses the tavern as a way to support other small businesses. She has been encouraging Danielle Kaaland, owner of Woolley Boys Hard Cider, to hold a cider tasting and sell her cider at the tavern.
Rehegr also tries to use her location as a community hub by offering it as a Toys for Tots donation drop-off location and as a place to stream local high school games, donates to the Sedro-Woolley School District and sponsors various events.
"This business is hard ... if you don't help other businesses, how do you pay it forward," she said. "I've always liked helping people, I think that's the teacher in me."
