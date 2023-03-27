MOUNT VERNON — The community gathered Friday night for the second annual Multicultural Night at Mount Vernon High School.
Multicultural Night is organized by the Latinos in Action class taught by George Flores, but students in all four of high school's Latinos in Action classes help make the night a success.
Carla Lopez-Cota, president of the Latinos in Action class taught by Flores, said the class had the idea last year to have a multicultural night and more than 1,000 people showed up to see cultural performances.
"It had been a big success, so we wanted to do it again this year and open it up to more cultures," Lopez-Cota said.
This year, Multicultural Night included 12 cultural performances ranging from Punjabi dancers to mariachi to Pacific islanders.
Verenice Ochoa, vice president of the Latinos in Action class taught by Flores, said she was able to see the Punjabi dancers practice prior to the event.
"It was amazing, I got chills," she said.
Lopez-Cota said she wanted all of the cultures in Skagit County to be celebrated, even the smallest of populations.
"A lot of the time those cultures aren't as represented," she said.
Judit Ceja, secretary of the Latinos in Action class taught by Flores, said while the Hispanic community has been well represented others have been less represented.
"(Others) should also have a chance to showcase their cultures," Ceja said.
The night also included cultural foods and games.
Birria, beans and rice were prepared as a meal for the event, and there was an assortment of other cultural dishes for the community to try.
Cultural games such as Luta de Gallo from Brazil, Catch the Dragon Tail from Thailand and Pass the Parcel from Ukraine were all available for families to play.
This year, the Burlington-Edison and Sedro-Woolley school districts were both invited. Students from Burlington-Edison High School performed.
"We wanted them to feel that we are all family," Lopez-Cota said.
She said the event builds connections with those who live outside the Mount Vernon School District. If students elsewhere feel they lack adequate support, they have somewhere else to turn, she said.
While the goal of the event is to highlight different cultures found within the community, it also showed off the work students in Latinos in Action are doing.
"We're learning to work together as Latinos in Action to really show the community the success of our community," Lopez-Cota said.
Latinos in Action teacher Daniel Sixto said the group is for students and by students, and the Multicultural Night shows one example of the students putting in the work to make something happen.
The students handled everything from finding sponsors and raising money to organizing and scheduling the event.
"This event is as important for (Latinos in Action students) as it is for the community," Sixto said.
The students have been working together since the start of the school year, thinking about how to improve on last year's event, Ceja said. Official planning efforts started in January.
"Latinos in Action is like a family to me," Ochoa said. "I think that we're really doing good for the community and that makes me feel good as a human to give back to a community that deserves it."
