LevelTen Energy's newly released Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) Price Index reveals that although North American P25* offer prices increased 2.7% to $47.19 per MWh in the fourth quarter of 2022, wind prices fell for the first time in nearly two years.

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the fourth quarter, North American P25* power purchase agreement (PPA) offer prices rose an average of 2.7% to $47.19 per megawatt hour (MWh), according to a new report from LevelTen Energy, operator of the world's largest PPA marketplace. LevelTen's P25 Index includes prices for both wind and solar long-term energy contracts, which are starting to exhibit diverging trends. For the first time in nearly two years, LevelTen's P25 wind index fell 1.9% to $48.71 per MWh, while solar PPA prices climbed another 8.2% to $45.66 per MWh.


