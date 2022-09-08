...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO
MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND
657...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will
likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Annamaria Lovric places falafel on a salad Sept. 1 at the newly opened Mediterranean food truck in Anacortes. Lovric and her husband John have been friends of Leo Zaza since he moved to Anacortes and helped get the food truck started.
ANACORTES — Zaza Coffee owner Leo Zaza said there is a Turkish proverb that says, “A cup of coffee makes memories that last over 40 years.”
He said the proverb refers to the friendships that can be developed and sustained over a simple cup of coffee.
Zaza’s road to opening his Anacortes coffee stand has been a long one.
He grew up in a small village in Turkey and worked in the hospitality industry before moving to New York, where he worked on off-Broadway productions.
After four years in New York and four in Hollywood, where he attended acting school, Zaza and his wife — who he met and married while in New York — started an Airbnb and coffee on Decatur Island where his wife had a second home. The business grew, and they eventually added a hobby farm with sheep and goats.
After he and his wife divorced, Zaza moved to Anacortes, where he lived out of his car for three years to save money.
Those savings went toward opening his coffee stand.
“No matter where I go from Anacortes, something always brings me back,” Zaza said.
Anyone can achieve their dreams if they have enough tenacity. That, he said, is the key to the American dream.
Zaza Coffee opened in December 2020 — the heart of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“You really have to be dedicated in this business to survive,” Zaza said.
He sees himself as not only the owner of a coffee stand but as a resource. When tourists visit his stand, he often points them toward various parks, interesting locations and delectable food to be found in the city.
Despite the pandemic being a hard time to start a business, Zaza’s coffee stand has experienced growth.
In the past few months, he has opened a food truck with his coffee stand and has introduced Anacortes to pistaccia coffee, which is caffeine free and made from the fruit of the Mediterranean menengiç tree, which is similar to the pistachio tree, according to Zaza.
The food truck features Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine that is made from scratch daily by Annamaria Lovric. Annamaria Lovric and her husband John met Zaza shortly after he moved to Anacortes.
When Annamaria Lovric came to the United States from Romania and met her husband, who is a Croatian-American, she noticed there were not many healthy food options for children.
“We have to offer something better and healthier,” she said.
That concern is what brought about many of the options offer at the food truck, such as the red lentil soup.
Much of the food and all of the coffee is imported from Turkey, giving it a homey feel to anyone from the Mediterranean, Annamaria Lovric said.
“We wanted to share it with people,” she said.
Providing quality food and drink from his home country is not Zaza’s only goal in life.
In November, he returned to Turkey to visit family. While there, he started the process of getting permits to record those in his village picking the fruit of the Menengiç tree for the start of an autobiographical movie.
“I’m excited for the future; I don’t know where it’s going to go,” Zaza said.
*BY
Buy his coffee and stop buy! Great little business in Anacortes.
