The Picnic Pantry in downtown Stanwood is getting a new owner.
On Feb. 1, Tami Schorno will take over for current owner Traci Smith, who is leaving to become a personal fitness trainer.
"I'm mostly just really grateful to have found someone to keep it going," Smith said of the Picnic Pantry, which she opened five years ago. "That was the most important thing to me: Keep the pantry in the community."
The Picnic Pantry is a kitchen and gift shop store. They also have a Wine Club, which Smith will stay on to lead.
Schorno said she is excited to fulfill a dream.
"As a little girl, just up the hill from the Picnic Pantry, my first taste of customer service came while serving the neighbors and passersby who visited my Kool-Aid stand," Schorno wrote in a letter. "Since a young age, I have always wanted to own my own business and when Traci first posted this opportunity, everything clicked and onto a new venture I go."
For the past 21 years, Schorno's career has led her to manage veterinary practices in Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. Among those are Northwest Veterinary Clinic's Stanwood and Mount Vernon locations, as well as Advanced Care Animal Clinic in Arlington.
"I will forever be grateful for the hard work (Smith) has put into The Picnic Pantry, the relationships she has with her customers, and her support to the community," Schorno wrote. "I will do my very best to ensure that The Picnic Pantry will continue to carry on her legacy."
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.