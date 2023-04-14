The first recipe I bookmarked in Alison Roman’s new book, “Old-Fashioned Strawberry Cake,” would not, by her own admission, “win any showstopper or architectural awards.” My husband deemed it downright ugly.

Granted, the photograph of the manly bare-chested model in the micro shorts might have caused me to give a closer look to the craggy-edged fruit-studded disc on the platter he was holding.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.