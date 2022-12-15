From left, Kaitlyn Mruk, Kenzie Kesling and Victoria Hartman hold Coho Salmon fry Wednesday at Hansen Creek in Sedro-Woolley. Mruk and Hartman are interns for the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group and Kesling is an AmeriCorps member.
From left, Kaitlyn Mruk, Kenzie Kesling and Victoria Hartman hold Coho Salmon fry Wednesday at Hansen Creek in Sedro-Woolley. Mruk and Hartman are interns for the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group and Kesling is an AmeriCorps member.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Members of the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group joined with others at the Hansen Creek footbridge in Sedro-Woolley on Wednesday to release about 30 young coho salmon into the creek.
Prior to their release, the salmon had spent the beginning stages of their life at the Children’s Museum of Skagit County.
The museum had received 300 salmon eggs in January as a part of the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group’s Salmon in the Classroom program. Twenty-one fish were released Saturday.
“It’s been a really neat project to work on with (the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group) and they’ve been great partners,” Children’s Museum of Skagit County Executive Director Cate Anderson said.
A majority of the museum’s salmon spawn, specifically 192, were released in May.
“So they don’t have an empty tank for the remainder of the year, they keep a few dozen of their coho fry back from release in May and they hold onto them until December,” Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group Outreach Manager Lucy DeGrace said.
The Salmon in the Classroom program also takes place within 11 schools throughout Skagit County. Each school will receive 200 eggs in January and will raise salmon from those eggs until releasing them in March.
“This program is more of an educational opportunity for kids and their parents to learn about what salmon require when they’re living in the wild and what the salmon lifecycle is like, more so than making an impact on the population in the stream,” DeGrace said.
Though the amount of salmon released into Hansen Creek will not drastically affect the population, all of the released fish are reported to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“I get a real thrill from seeing kids really internalize and take ownership of being a steward of habitat, and in particular salmon habitats and the ecosystem that salmon rely on,” DeGrace said.
The Children’s Museum of Skagit County will also receive more eggs in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.