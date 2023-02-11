Northwest Career and Technical Academy

Northwest Career and Technical Academy culinary students preparing produce samples for taste testing by young students.

 Photo by Diane Smith

Diane Smith of the Washington State University Skagit County Extension recently returned from a six-month sabbatical during which she studied how diet impacts climate change. 

The extension's health promotion and food access specialist found that eating healthier, eating food that is produced locally and cutting down on food waste can reduce greenhouse gases.  


