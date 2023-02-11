Diane Smith of the Washington State University Skagit County Extension recently returned from a six-month sabbatical during which she studied how diet impacts climate change.
The extension's health promotion and food access specialist found that eating healthier, eating food that is produced locally and cutting down on food waste can reduce greenhouse gases.
At one of the many conferences Smith attended over the six months, she learned different foods account for different amounts of greenhouse gasses.
Shellfish and beef account for about 26 kilograms of greenhouse gas per 1,000 kilocalories. Nuts, on the other hand, account for .1 kilograms and fruits and vegetables 1.5 kilograms and 3.3 kilograms, respectively.
Due to this, Smith said a Mediterranean diet — which consists largely of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, extra virgin olive oil and fish — is one of the best ways to improve individual health and help the environment.
Eating food that is produced locally cuts down on greenhouse gases emitted during transportation, and when it comes to food waste, Smith said the more food waste there is the more resources are needed to dispose of it.
Using diet to cut down on greenhouse gases is something that is being instilled through the Harvest for Healthy Kids program.
Through the program, the extension receives local produce from Viva Farms. Northwest Washington Career and Technical Academy Pro Start culinary students prepare the produce, then it is delivered to Head Start and early learning centers.
Smith said the program has been successful in affecting diets.
According to a survey, 38% of the culinary students reported they had not had the featured produce items before, thus increasing familiarity with the healthy foods.
And 17% of the culinary students reported their families purchased the produce to prepare the recipes at home, and also said they ate more fruits and vegetables due to the program.
All of the Head Start parents surveyed reported purchasing a featured produce item to prepare at home.
Brandy MacFarland, health, safety and nutrition program manager for Skagit/Islands Head Start, said the program is showing parents that their children will eat produce, at least in the way it was prepared at the school.
"When you're living in poverty, you're not going to buy something you know nothing about," MacFarland said.
She said many parents were shocked at some of the successful foods. One surprise was cold, cut up asparagus.
The recipes were sent home as a part of the program.
Included in the recipes was how to properly store the produce so there would be less food waste, and 66% of parents said this information changed how they stored the food.
Steps will be taken to improve the program, Smith said.
One change is that culinary students will be more involved in picking out the recipes. There was also a suggestion to add more variety to the dishes, such as adding in whole grains, according to the survey.
Smith said she would also like to get Head Start parents more involved.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the program to somewhat scale back.
MacFarland said she is add back activities to the program, such as allowing students to touch and perform activities with the produce rather than just eating it.
"That's just as important as tasting it," MacFarland said. "I'm looking forward to spring and jumping back in there at 100%."
