Food waste impacts everything from a family's budget to climate change.
According to Skagit Food Waste Prevention, a webpage of the Washington State University Skagit County Extension, a family of four can save an average of $1,800 a year by preventing food waste.
Food waste makes up about 17% of landfills, according to Diane Smith, health promotion and food access specialist for extension. Up to 8% of that food waste was still considered edible at the time of disposal.
These are a few of the reasons the extension decided to host Food Waste Prevention Week running Monday through April 16.
"April is Earth Month, so it's the perfect time to bring this local interest and awareness," Smith said.
This weeklong event is largely a social media campaign, but will also have in-person classes. Much of the information on social media will also be in Spanish.
At the end of Food Waste Prevention Week, participants will entered into a drawing for various prizes, including a one-year membership to Skagit Gleaners, food dehydrators and a compost bin.
Ideas for Healthy Living Program Coordinator Jennifer Goforth said she is excited to teach an online workshop that will go over food waste prevention strategies.
"That's where food storage and techniques come into place," she said. "I think this (event) will be really successful with our community."
Most of the techniques are easy to implement. For the most part, it's just about changing behavior, said Goforth.
While Smith and Goforth will focus on preventing food waste, Master Gardener Program Coordinator Alex duPont will release a blog post on how to vermicompost — which is using worms to help compost — and have a booth at the Lincoln Theatre during the play "Something Rotten!"
Not only is food waste directly impacting the finances of families, but the methane gas produced by rotting food is about 30% more potent than carbon dioxide, meaning it is more harmful to the environment, duPont said.
"We're literally throwing our food into a system that's not good for it with the methane gases, but we're also throwing money away," she said.
The Master Gardeners are giving tulip tours at the Mount Vernon Northwestern Washington Research and Extension Center's Discovery Garden, giving them another opportunity to talk about food waste, said duPont.
The goal of Food Waste Prevention Week is to get more people aware of the impacts of food waste, and to give them ideas on how to reduce food waste and what to do with food waste.
While there is an effort to prevent food waste at the national level, this campaign is focused on the local level, Smith said.
"It all adds up," Smith said. "We think, 'Oh what difference am I going to make?' But it all adds up."
The extension's Facebook page will have a daily trivia question, a bingo sheet for participants to complete and turn in for extra chances to win a prize, and various food tips.
