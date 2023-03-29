svh-2021-news-Judy-Reservoir-File.jpg
The Skagit Public Utility District has some great water, and it has the documentation to prove it.

The PUD’s Marblemount and Judy Reservoir water systems captured first and second place in the Best Tasting Water contest held March 21 by the American Water Works Association Northwest Subsection.


