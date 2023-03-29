The Skagit Public Utility District has some great water, and it has the documentation to prove it.
The PUD’s Marblemount and Judy Reservoir water systems captured first and second place in the Best Tasting Water contest held March 21 by the American Water Works Association Northwest Subsection.
“We call it the Water Olympics, and it always takes place in spring,” said Jeff Fox, the PUD’s operations manager for the past 32 years. “In the last say seven or eight years, we have always placed within the top three at least. And we have won several years in a row.”
A panel of three judges scrutinized water samples based on odor, taste and aftertaste.
“It’s a blind taste test,” Fox said. “These different water systems bring in samples of water and the judges they know their water. They have done a lot of this before.
“They know the elements of the water they are looking for and they judge who has the best tasting water. It’s as simple as that.”
The water is sampled at room temperature because dissolved gases, odors and tastes are more discernible when water is not chilled.
The Marblemount system is a 163-foot-deep groundwater well on the North Cascades Highway, serving a customer population of about 30.
The Judy Reservoir system supplies water to Burlington, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley.
While there are some competitions where water is placed into specific categories such as treated and untreated, this contest did not.
“Our Marblemount system is groundwater,” Fox said. “It’s nonchlorinated, untreated. It goes right to the customers right out of the ground. Whereas out Judy Reservoir system that serves all these municipalities around here, goes to our reservoir water treatment plant where it is chlorinated and all that.”
Fox collected the water samples for the competition in the simplest of ways.
“Honestly, the water sample for Marblemount, we have a well building where the water comes up out of the ground, goes through the meters and all that and there’s a tap right there,” he said. “I basically collected it as it came right out of the pipe as it came out of the ground.”
The competition water from the reservoir was collected from a faucet at the water treatment plant.
The next stop in the competition is May 3-5 in Kennewick for the regional section competition, where the PUD will go head to head with 12 water systems from Washington, Oregon, and Idaho for Best Tasting Water honors.
“I think we have a good chance,” Fox said. “Some of these other systems will bring an artesian source and some of these places have some very good water.”
A win in Kennewick and it’s on to Toronto in June for the AWWA’s Annual Conference and Exposition, where a panel of judges will once again taste and rate each water sample.
“So, if we make it there, we’ll go against the best tasting water out of the Southwest, Central, East regions,” Fox said. “I believe something like 15 years ago, we got like first or second in the nation. So overall, we have a pretty good track record.”
