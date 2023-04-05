(PRNewsfoto/Talking Rain Beverage Co)

(PRNewsfoto/Talking Rain Beverage Co)

 By Talking Rain Beverage Company

One Grand Prize Winner will Receive $100K for Winning Flavor  

SEATTLE, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for an epic taste adventure as the #1 bestselling sparkling water brand, Sparkling Ice®, is on the hunt for the next innovative flavor, and they're turning to YOU for inspiration. Introducing the Next Big Flavor Contest – a nationwide search for the most daring and imaginative flavor combinations, giving flavor fanatics the opportunity to unleash their creativity and win a grand prize of $100,000.


