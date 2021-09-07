When planning lunches for the Sedro-Woolley School District’s recent summer school program, Food Services Director Allison Johnston didn’t know she would end up missing one of her planned key ingredients: apples.
“That was surprising to me,” Johnston said. “Especially when we’re in Washington state.”
Instead, Johnston and her crew had to adapt and provide the kids with canned applesauce they repackaged into personal-size servings, she said.
The lack of supply for school food services is an increasing problem felt by districts as they try to push past the COVID-19 pandemic and into a new school year.
“I think it’s going to be a bumpy year all year,” said Mark Dalton, the food services director for the Burlington-Edison School District. “Everybody’s a little freaked out because we’re in the unknown right now.”
Only one food supply company serves all of the school districts in Western Washington, Dalton said.
“They’re having a real challenge getting product from their suppliers,” he said.
What that means, Conway School District Superintendent Jeff Cravy said, is that what is on the district’s menu for that day might not be what ends up on the students’ trays.
“It makes a huge difference for kids who have food issues,” Cravy said.
Some kids, especially younger ones, might not eat the substitutions, he said.
“Then they’re (at school) without food,” Cravy said.
While many factors feed into supply chain issues, the strict government standards school lunches are required to meet contribute to the issues, Dalton said.
“School food is unique in many ways. It’s not like your restaurant food,” Dalton said “We have nutritional standards and requirements we’re required to meet.”
For example, each lunch provided to students must contain a protein, a whole wheat product, a fruit, a vegetable and six ounces of milk, Johnston said.
There are other restrictions on top of that. For example, the breading on a chicken nugget has to be at least 50% whole wheat and lower in fat, and cereal served in the mornings has to be low in sugar. Pizza has to be on a whole wheat crust with turkey sausage on it, Dalton said.
“It’s not the same as what you buy on the shelf,” he said. “That’s a unique product.”
With such stringent requirements, districts have to be selective in the food they purchase.
“When we’re planning menus we have to consider how do we ensure were offering enough of each of those subcategories in each week,” Johnston said.
That amount of planning can be difficult without knowing what will arrive in a shipment until its at the door, Johnston and Dalton said.
“As an industry we’re so used to consistency,” Dalton said.
And at the quantity of meals schools serve — the Sedro-Woolley School District was serving 2,200 lunches and 800 breakfasts per day pre-COVID-19 — grocery stores and bulk food stores often can’t provide enough of the things, like apples, districts need, Johnston said.
Not abiding by nutritional standards can result in fines for the district, and lack of reimbursement funds from the federal government, Cravy said.
As with last school year, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has expanded its free and reduced lunch program making it so that every child receives free meals, Dalton said.
“Our anticipation is our (daily) counts will go up as a result of having free food for kids to access every day,” he said. “So that adds a stress to the whole program as well: there will be more kids eating in schools.”
Even with the combination of in-person and remote learning last school year, the Sedro-Woolley School District served more than 183,000 breakfasts and more than 233,000 lunches, Johnston said.
While the supply chain shortage will require food services staff to be more creative in their planning, Johnston and Dalton stressed that students will still be served healthy meals each day.
While districts juggle to keep up with the changes, staff are hoping families will be patient, Johnston said.
“I’m hoping to still stick to the menu that people are familiar with ... ,” Johnston said. “Unfortunately, it’s things we just don’t have control over. So we’re doing the best we can to control what we can.”
While Johnston and Dalton say the supply chain issues will not affect the nutritional value of the meals they serve, it is likely to cause last-minute changes in the weekly and monthly menus they plan.
“No matter what, we’re going to have a lunch for your kid, and its going to be nutritious and it’s going to be good food,” Dalton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.