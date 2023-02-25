SEDRO-WOOLLEY — There's one less historic barn on the grounds of the Northern State Recreation Area.
One of two barns on the grounds constructed solely of wood, it was brought to the ground this week and its boards and beams removed.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — There's one less historic barn on the grounds of the Northern State Recreation Area.
One of two barns on the grounds constructed solely of wood, it was brought to the ground this week and its boards and beams removed.
"Obviously, that barn was beyond our ability to retain and keep," said Skagit County Parks and Recreation Director Brian Adams. "It had become a public safety concern."
The barn had slowly been dismantled by time and people as many of its boards had either rotted away or been removed and carted off.
It was a skeleton of its former self and not much remained except for portions of the roof, corner posts, support beams and an ever-decreasing number of vertical wall planks.
Adams said structures such as this barn are not faring as well as those with metal roofs.
"Barns everywhere have a shelf life," he said. "There are barns all over the county that are slowly melting into the earth and that's what is happening here."
The barn was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
"We gave the heads-up to our county commissioners, and we also contacted Mary McGoffin who was instrumental in getting these buildings on that listing the first place. We let her know out of common courtesy," Adams said.
McGoffin authored the book, "Under The Red Roof: One Hundred Years at Northern State Hospital."
Skagit County Parks and Recreation workers not only razed the barn, they also removed a collapsed section of roofing as well as a row of old posts from one of the dairy barns.
Salvageable wood from the removed barn was placed onto an awaiting trailer, destined for eventual use in future projects within the Northern State Recreation Area.
"We wanted to save what we could out of it," Adams said. "And those boards will be used for benches or other types of amenities in Northern State projects."
He said the county is focused on saving the area's historic architecture.
"Although some of the buildings might succumb to gravity and weather over the years, the other buildings with that specific architecture from the era, from the Olmsted brothers, we are trying to do what we can to preserve those," Adams said.
"And those involved with the National Historic Registry, they want to have some say when we do build things when it comes to what they may look like and where construction takes place, so we plan on keeping in close contact with them."
Adams believes for the time being, this will be the only barn to be removed.
"You know, with the snow loads, we can see things sagging a little bit more," he said. "In past years, we have had risk managers out there and their recommendations have been to monitor and remove when necessary.
"And with more and more going on out in that area, people are becoming more and more interested in those buildings and we don't want to have anything collapse on somebody."
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
Newsroom
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.