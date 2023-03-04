Skagit County food producers are hardly immune from the challenges facing their counterparts throughout the country.
The farmers who keep Skagit County on the global agriculture map face many pressures, including those caused by weather, legislative efforts and inflation.
Chaotic climateSkagit Valley is a coastal climate and most farmers rely on a bit of rain spread out throughout the season.
However, heavy rain in the spring and fall, and hot, dry summers have created issues for both planting and harvesting crops.
“It’s obvious that we’re dealing with an evolving climate,” Skagit Valley Farm founder Tony Wisdom said.
The lack of rain during the summer has also caused lower crop yields and crops of a lesser quality.
The hot weather is one reason Boldly Grown Farm is always looking to have a diversity to its crops. The dry weather has actually helped the farm’s pepper crop.
“I think we’re always looking for more resilient, risk-averse crops,” co-owner of Boldly Grown Farm Jacob Slosberg said.
Slosberg said the farm invested in irrigation infrastructure from the start, which is something many generational farmers in the Skagit Valley haven’t done due to past reliance on sporadic rain throughout the summer.
Because of weather, Wisdom said in 2022 he had very short planting windows for broccoli and Brussels sprouts. He also said that too much rain can rot the heads of the broccoli, creating more crop loss.
The heavy rains in the spring the past few years has led to delays in planting seasons.
“The weather is always the unknown that you can’t plan for,” Jenn Smith said, co-owner of Smith and Burklund Farms and the president of the Western Washington Agricultural Association. “We take it year by year.”
Smith said the heavy rains led to hundreds of acres of potatoes being lost over the past two years.
Last year was the first year she has bought crop insurance — specifically harvest insurance — in order to help recoup losses.
“It’s a big risk before you even get started,” Smith said of planting potatoes.
Wisdom said roughly 80% of the cost of planting potatoes — including seed, fertilizer, labor — is incurred prior to actually planting the crop.
Legislative efforts
Well-intended legislative efforts have backed some farmers into a corner, forcing them to automate in order to cut jobs.
In 2021, the state Legislature passed a bill expanding overtime protections to all agricultural employees, while historically agricultural employees were exempt from being paid overtime.
Starting Jan. 1, 2024, all agriculture employees will receive overtime pay for any hours over 40 in a work week.
This legislative effort has hurt the very people it was trying to help, Wisdom said.
The cost of the overtime has led producers such as Skagit Valley Farm to automate in order to cut back on workers.
Smith said many of her employees do not like having to work less hours, particularly during harvest season when they can make extra money during a short period.
“The people don’t like it, the workers don’t like it,” Smith said. “I feel like it’s taking away from people and that doesn’t make me feel good.”
Smith said it is not just the overtime that can affect farmers. It is also the increase in the minimum wage and in payroll taxes.
Historically, the fix for most farmers was so throw more labor at the problem, Wisdom said. But that’s really no longer an option.
To make up for paying overtime, farms have to do with fewer employees.
“Our people are frustrated,” Wisdom said. “Where do those people go to work? That’s a hit to the community when someone loses their job.”
In order to help with labor costs, Boldly Grown Farm co-owner Amber Frye said she has looked at ways to mechanize.
Qualified labor
Labor has been a double-edged sword for the farming industry.
On the one hand, the labor costs more with rising wages and overtime. On the other hand, finding qualified workers has been a challenge.
Employees who are able to work a tractor or drive a semi-truck has been particularly difficult to find.
On top of the difficulty in finding employees, the weather has created a shorter growing season, Wisdom said.
“We have to do more work in a shorter period of time,” he said.
This has led Skagit Valley Farm to need more people and more equipment in order to harvest the same amount of acres in less time.
Smith said it has been a struggle to find certified forklift drivers and temporary or seasonal workers.
She said that four years ago people would walk in and ask if the farm was hiring. That’s no longer the case.
“We just don’t have people coming here anymore,” she said.
Smith has added technology to help with the labor shortage, but then finding qualified workers — such as the forklift drivers — is still an issue.
Frye said she is in a similar situation as Smith, where there is a solid team but that finding the right person to fill new positions as the farm grows has proven to be difficult.
Rising costs
Rising costs have hit everyone. From inflation on materials to the increase in minimum wages, farmers are being hit from every direction.
“All our costs are up across the board,” Wisdom said. “We’re getting squeezed more and more.”
He said over the past few years packaging materials are up nearly 80% and fertilizer has increased nearly 50%.
Skagit Valley Farm has even stopped planting broccoli, organic broccoli and organic cauliflower in order to cut back on costs.
Smith said that even small things that normally may not be thought about have doubled, such as the freight costs to get a piece of equipment shipped.
“All of that small stuff at the end of the day adds up to a lot,” she said. “I wish that the general public knew how risky and expensive it is to grow food.”
Boldly Grown Farm has also seen a dramatic rise in production and packaging costs, but Frye said that because it does not sell to the commodity market where prices are set, the farm is able to set its own prices and have a more direct relationship with customers.
“I feel fortunate to have local support,” Frye said.
Wisdom said he does not believe costs will correct themselves, but rather that these high prices are the new normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.