Low-income residents in Washington who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can benefit from passage of a bill that adds fresh produce money to their accounts through June.
Passage of the legislation added $2 milloin to the state Department of Health's Fruit and Vegetable Incentives Program, according to a press release from the agency.
It's a matching program that kicked in $5 toward every $10 that SNAP participants spent with those funds on eligible fruits and vegetables. The bill raised that to an even match of $10 more for $10 spent in a single purchase.
SNAP os Washington's version of a basic food program aimed to help low-income residents buy groceries. The goal of the matching program has been to encourage healthy eating, which can ultimately help prevent serious diseases.
“These additional funds will help people with limited incomes, including children, people with disabilities, and older people, eat well in a time when food costs continue to be high,” said Michele Roberts, Assistant Secretary for Prevention and Community Health, Department of Health, said in the release.
The SNAP Produce Match is available at 215 grocery stores across 30 counties in Washington, as well as with participating online retailers.
