POULSBO — The Anacortes High School football team endured a difficult lesson Friday about giveaways and takeaways.
And the Seahawks' stellar season came to an end because of it.
North Kitsap had five interceptions and recovered one fumble as the Vikings earned a 10-7 win in a quarterfinal-round game of the Class 2A State Tournament.
Anacortes finishes its season 9-2.
"I'm very proud of our players," Anacortes coach Justin Portz said. "It was a tough game. I wish a couple of things would have gone our way. I feel like it could have gone either way, obviously."
The Seahawks' only score came on a 2-yard run by sophomore running back Brock Beaner at the 4:57 mark of the second quarter. That cut North Kitsap's lead to 10-7.
Anacortes' offense spent a good part of the fourth quarter on the Vikings' side of the field. The Seahawks' best scoring opportunity came midway through the quarter, when they used several punishing runs to reach the North Kitsap 23-yard line.
But on third-and-1, Beaner was gang tackled for a 1-yard loss. On fourth-and-2, a keeper by quarterback Rex Larson was stopped short of a first down.
But the Anacortes defense forced a three-and-out and the Seahawks got the ball back deep in their own territory.
A Beaner run advanced the ball to midfield, but a North Kitsap interception on the Vikings' 26-yard line with less than a minute to play sealed the outcome.
"A huge difference, and we had a bunch of them," Portz said of the turnovers. "I'll live with one or two turnovers when you play aggressive, but we didn't take care of the ball very good. You just can't beat a good team like that, and they're a good team.
"It's a good season. We'll wake up tomorrow and let the sting of the defeat kind of fade off over the offseason, and we'll be ready and back next year."
Boys' Soccer
Orcas Island Vikings 1,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 0
RENTON — The Hurricanes fell short of the Vikings in a semifinal-round match of the Class 2B/1B State Tournament.
Orcas Island scored on a penalty kick early in the second half.
The Hurricanes, 10-5-1, were to play Saint George's on Saturday in the tournament's third-place match.
Volleyball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Sammamish Redhawks 0
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Washington Patriots 0
YAKIMA — The Tigers won twice to advance to the semifinals of the Class 2A State tournament.
The third-seeded Tigers, 20-3, were to play second-seeded Columbia River in a Saturday semifinal.
Ridgefield Spudders 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
Mark Morris Monarchs 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
YAKIMA — The Cubs were eliminated on the first day of the Class 2A State Tournament.
They finish the season 13-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.