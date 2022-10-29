ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School football team finally met its match Friday.
The Seahawks, who opened the season with eight consecutive wins and rose as high as No. 3 in the state Class 2A poll, fell to top-ranked Lynden 23-13.
Anacortes finishes the regular season 6-1 in Northwest 2A Conference play and 8-1 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 42,
Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 7
EVERETT — Cade Knutzen threw three touchdown passes as the Tigers concluded their conference season with a win over the Wildcats.
Knutzen, who threw for 165 yards, had two touchdown passes to Bennett Howe and one to Hamza Abdalle-McDermott.
Burlington-Edison's Francisco Sanchez-Mendoza rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns.
The Tigers outscored the Wildcats 35-0 in the first half.
"We had a really good week of practice," Burlington-Edison coach Andrew Olson said. "I am very proud of how this group continues to improve throughout the season."
Burlington-Edison is 2-5 in Northwest 2A Conference play and 3-6 overall.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 34,
Shorecrest Scots 7
SHORELINE — The Bulldogs snapped an eight-game losing streak with a win over the Scots.
Mount Vernon is 1-8.
Darrington Loggers 30,
Concrete Lions 18
DARRINGTON — The Lions finished their league season with a loss to the Loggers.
Concrete is 1-4 in league play and 1-7 overall.
Volleyball
La Conner Braves 3,
Squalicum Storm 0
LA CONNER — The Braves snapped a two-match losing streak, beating the Storm 25-19, 25-14, 25-12.
"I'm proud of the way we played after four straight matches and a trip across the mountains. Four matches in four days. It was a great way to end our regular season heading into playoffs this next week," La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said.
Ellie Marble had 17 kills, 21 digs, two blocks and went 13-for-13 serving with one ace. Morgan Huizenga has 11 kills and went 10-for-10 serving with 15 digs.
La Conner is 13-3 headed into the postseason.
Orcas Island Vikings 3,
Concrete Lions 0
EASTSOUND — The Lions lost their first-round match of the Northwest 1B District Tournament, falling 25-13, 25-16, 25-13.
Kayleigh Collins had 17 of Concrete's 37 digs.
"We will need to clean up our serves, and get better at finishing if we are going to advance any further in the playoffs," Lions coach Kevik Rensink said.
The Lions were to return to district tournament play Saturday.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Providence Classical Christian 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes' win in the Northwest 1B District Tournament match earned them a spot in their tri-district tournament.
Game scores were 25-12, 25-11, 25-8.
Allie Heino had 10 kills and three aces, Kiera Link had five kills, two aces and was 17-for-17 serving, and Andi Ware had five kills.
“This was the momentum we wanted to build in this game," Mount Vernon Christian coach Noel Ruble said. "Our bench did a great job in hyping up the team and we definitely fed off of it."
The Hurricanes were to return to district tournament play Saturday.
Girls' Soccer
Anacortes C Team Seahawks 4,
La Conner Braves 3
LA CONNER — The Braves wrapped up the regular season with a loss to the Seahawks.
Lydia Grossglass, Bailey Smith and Camilla Romagnoli scored for La Conner.
The Braves are 0-14.
Boys' Soccer
Orcas Island Vikings 12,
La Conner Braves 1
EASTSOUND — The Braves wrapped up the regular season with a loss to the Vikings.
Lane Tenborg had La Conner's lone goal.
La Conner is 4-11-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.