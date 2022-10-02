MARYSVILLE — Jessica Frydenlund and Carolyn Chambers finished first and second, respectively, as the Anacortes girls cross country team cruised to a win Saturday at the Twilight Invitational at Cedarcrest Golf Course.
Frydenlund ran 17:44.30 and Chambers clocked 19:07.80 over the 5,000-meter course.
Casey Lemrick finished 10th (19:40.30), Abigail Goodwin took 15th (20:03.80) and Dylan Willingham took 16th (20:07.70) as the Seahawks scored 36 points in the Varsity 1B-2A team race, well ahead of runner-up Sehome (123).
Burlington-Edison's Jocelyn Serrano finished 17th in 20:13.60 to lead the Tigers to a 9th-place finish in the team race with 261 points. Taryn Booth finished 41st in 21:23.90.
In the boys race, Anacortes finished 9th in the team race (269), led by Dylan Rowell's 27th-place finish (17:06.20). Frank Peterson took 36th in 17:16.80.
Burlington-Edison took 17th place (437 points), led by Yahir Marban in 53rd place (17:37.90).
Mount Vernon Christian took 33rd in the team race with 848 points.
Girls' Swimming
Northwest Conference Invitational
OAK HARBOR — The Anacortes girls swim team got strong performances from numerous individuals and relay teams to win the Northwest Conference Invitational meet Saturday at Oak Harbor High School.
The Seahawks scored 429 points, ahead of Bellingham (211.5) and Sehome (162). Mount Vernon was fifth (130), Sedro-Woolley finished 8th (49) and Burlington-Edison took 9th (28).
In the 200-meter freestyle, Annaly Ellis took first (2:23.71), Fiona Watkins was third (2:31.63) and Sam Feller took sixth (2:47.34) for Anacortes.
Sabine Hambleton (1:07.33) took first and Watkins placed second (1:07.42) in the 100 freestyle. In the 100 backstroke, Hailey Claridge finished first (1:12.66) and MJ Anderson was second (1:24.69).
Lindsay Brown won the 100 breaststroke in 1:22.07 and the 100 butterfly (1:10.79), and the Seahawks won both the 200- and 400-meter relays.
Mount Vernon's Kathryn Lewis won the 200 individual medley in 2:56.48, followed by Anacortes' Silvia Ellis (3:03.20) and Jellybean Hunter (3:11.04). Lewis also took second in the 100 butterfly (1:20.15).
Burlington-Edison was led by Suhani Karwal, who placed third in the 400 freestyle and fourth in the 100 breaststroke.
Girls' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Tonasket Tigers 1
TONASKET — Abby Russell, Emily Russell and Alexa Brown each scored one goal Saturday as the Mount Vernon Christian defeated the highly regarded Tigers in a non-league match.
"The girls really had to grind this victory out against a team who had fresh legs," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Mike Russell. "We battled some injuries but was able to effectively utilize our attackers to get us the win."
Sultan Turks 6,
La Conner Braves 0
SULTAN — The Turks shut out the Braves in the non-league match, dropping La Conner to 0-7-1 overall.
Football
Quilcene Rangers 60,
Concrete Lions 12
CONCRETE — The Rangers defeated the Lions in the Northwest 2B/1B game.
Concrete is 0-1 in league play, 0-4 overall.
Liberty Bell Mountain Lions 54,
La Conner Braves 0
LA CONNER — The Braves fell to 0-3 overall with non-league loss to the Mountain Lions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.