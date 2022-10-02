preps

MARYSVILLE — Jessica Frydenlund and Carolyn Chambers finished first and second, respectively, as the Anacortes girls cross country team cruised to a win Saturday at the Twilight Invitational at Cedarcrest Golf Course.

Frydenlund ran 17:44.30 and Chambers clocked 19:07.80 over the 5,000-meter course. 

