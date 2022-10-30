LAKEWOOD — The Anacortes High School girls' cross country team won the Northwest 2A District title Saturday.
The Seahawks narrowly got back past Sehome — 39 points to 44 — thanks to having three runners place among the top five.
Jessica Frydenlund placed first, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 31.8 seconds. Casey Lemrick was third (19:04.5) and Carolyn Chambers fifth (19:19.4).
Also placing high were Sedro-Woolley's Makendra McCarty (eighth, 19:36.0), Anacortes' Abigail Goodwin (11th, 19:51.0) and Burlington-Edison's Jocelyn Serano (12th, 19:55.4).
In the 2A boys' race, Sedro-Woolley's Todd Montgomery was the top Skagit County finisher, placing ninth in 16:18.7.
In the 3A races, Mount Vernon's Leila Stampanoni was 15th among girls and Nicholas Hoyer 33rd among boys.
Volleyball
Squalicum Storm 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs lost to the Storm in a Northwest Conference match.
Sedro-Woolley is 8-6 in conference and overall.
Northwest 1B District Tournament
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Christian and Concrete each punched their tickets to the Tri-District 1B Tournament by placing among the district tournament's top six.
Both split two matches on the second day of the tournament.
Mount Vernon Christian placed second in the tournament after beating Grace Academy 25-17, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22 and losing to Orcas Island 25-19, 25-13, 25-23.
Against Grace Academy, Emerson Hoksbergen had 10 kills, Allie Heino nine kills and Kierstin Nowland four aces.
Against Orcas Island, Heino had three aces and five kills, and Andi Ware four kills.
“We just really struggled to get anything going in this championship game," Mount Vernon Christian coach Noel Ruble said. "We played tentatively and just fell down early and struggled to claw our way back.”
Concrete beat Lopez 21-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-20 and lost to Fellowship Christian 25-10, 25-7, 25-9.
Against Lopez, Hayley Daniels was 20-for-20 from the service line with two aces, 10 assists, 12 digs and four kills, while Sara Perry had eight kills and Eddie Edwards four kills.
Against Fellowship Christian, Kayleigh Collins had nine digs.
Girls' Soccer
Lynden Lions 1,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 0
ANACORTES — The Tigers were beaten in their first-round Northwest 2A District Tournament match.
"Lynden had a lot of speed and played aggressively but we were able to create chances and it could have gone either way," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said.
He said Nyomie Schwetz, Analise Slotemaker and Cambria Smith played well in the midfield.
The Tigers (9-3-4) will face Squalicum on Tuesday in a tournament loser-out game.
Sehome Mariners 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks dropped their first-round Northwest 2A District Tournament match.
Anacortes (8-4-4) will face Cedarcrest on Tuesday in a tournament loser-out game.
