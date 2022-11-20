CENTRALIA — The Sedro-Woolley High School football team fell to W.F. West 31-14 on Saturday in a quarterfinal-round game of the Class 2A State Tournament.
The Cubs finish their season 8-3.
CENTRALIA — The Sedro-Woolley High School football team fell to W.F. West 31-14 on Saturday in a quarterfinal-round game of the Class 2A State Tournament.
The Cubs finish their season 8-3.
Carsten Reynolds and Jakai Jordan each scored rushing touchdowns for Sedro-Woolley.
Reynolds, the Cubs' quarterback, finished with 95 yards rushing on 16 carries, while also completing 11 of his 20 pass attempts for 156 yards.
Jadyn Lee caught four of Reynolds' passes for 69 yards, while Caleb Hall had three catches for 62 yards.
On defense, Reynolds had 13 tackles, Owen Scheib nine tackles and a forced fumble, and Hall five tackles and an interception.
Sedro-Woolley, the 10th-seeded team in the 16-team state bracket, upset No. 7 Tumwater in a first-round game, but could not get past No. 2 West.
Volleyball
Columbia River Rapids 3,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Pullman Greyhounds 0
YAKIMA — The Tigers split a pair of matches to finish third in the Class 2A State Tournament.
Burlington-Edison lost to Columbia River 25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18 in the semifinals and beat Pullman 27-25 25-13, 24-9 in the third-place match.
"I am extremely happy with how they played in this tournament," Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer said of her players. "They played relentless and competed right up until the very end. We had no regrets."
Against eventual champion Columbia River, Burlington-Edison's Mia Whitlock had 20 kills, Lexie Mason 15 kills, Brooke Tyler 22 digs and Adria Ray 45 assists.
Against Pullman, Clara Bowser had eight of the Tigers' 14 aces, Mason had 10 kills, Whitlock 13 kills, Ray 30 assists and Tyler 15 digs.
Burlington-Edison finishes its season 21-4.
Boys' Soccer
Saint George's Dragons 3,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 2
RENTON — The Dragons won a penalty-kick shootout to beat the Hurricanes in the third-place match of the Class 2B/1B State Tournament.
The Dragons won the seven-round shootout 5-4.
Ben Rozema and Christian Kilvert scored goals for the Hurricanes. Rozema's goal came on a corner kick by Oliver Ness.
The Hurricanes finish the season 11-6-1. The fourth-place state tournament finish is their best since 2015.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.