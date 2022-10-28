BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School volleyball team kept up its strong season Thursday, beating Nooksack Valley 25-19, 25-18, 15-25, 25-21 in a Northwest Conference match.
The Tigers' Mia Whitlock had 17 kills and 17 digs, Lexie Mason had 17 kills, three aces and 15 digs, and Adria Ray had 42 assists and 11 digs.
Burlington-Edison — No. 2 among Class 2A schools in the latest WIAA RPI rankings — are 14-1 in conference and 15-2 overall.
Chelan Mountain Goats 3,
La Conner Braves 0
CHELAN — La Conner fell to the defending Class 1A state champions.
The Lady Billygoats — No. 1 among Class 1A schools in the latest WIAA RPI rankings — defeated the Braves 25-16, 25-15, 25-11.
"I was proud of the way we played although the scores don't reflect it," La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said. "They played hard against the defending 1A state champions. It was a good test for us on the road to come out and play great competition with state two weeks away."
La Conner's Ellie Marble had 12 kills, 20 digs, two aces, two blocks and was 16-for-16 on serve/receive, while Abby Udlock had 16 assists.
"It was hard to put the ball away against such a solid defensive team," Suzanne Marble said. "We learned a lot about what our focus will be the next two weeks."
The Braves are 12-3 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 1
DEMING — The Cubs took picked up the Northwest Conference victory, beating the Mountaineers 25-15, 25-23, 15-25, 25-23.
"We did a lot of really good things tonight and we tried some different rotations, getting our bench some playing time," Sedro-Woolley coach Shawna Tesarik said. "Overall, we are happy with the win and will continue to put the work in as we go into our postseason."
Sedro-Woolley's Abby Gardner had 15 kills, while Emery DeJong had 16 kills, and Addie Lynn 37 assists.
Sedro-Woolley is 8-5 in conference and overall.
Blaine Borderites 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs fell to 0-13 in the Northwest Conference and 0-15 overall.
Football
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 42,
Squalicum Storm 3
BELLINGHAM — The Storm were no match for the Cubs in the Northwest 2A Conference game.
Sedro-Woolley's Chance Supler and Austin Crossen each scored two rushing touchdowns.
While Supler rushed for 162 yards on 11 carries, Crossen had 87 yards on 18 carries.
Carsten Reynolds and Jadyn Lee also scored touchdowns. While Lee caught a touchdown pass from Reynolds, Reynolds scored on a run.
Sedro-Woolley concludes its regular season schedule at 5-2 in conference and 7-2 overall.
Ilwaco Fishermen 23,
La Conner Braves 0
LA CONNER — The Fishermen notched their first win of the season in the nonconference game.
Ilwaco is coached by former Concrete coach Ron Rood, a state hall of famer who moved to the Long Beach Peninsula after a successful stint coaching Zillah High School.
The Braves are 1-6.
Girls' Soccer
Anacortes Seahawks 6,
Lakewood Cougars 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks kept their season alive as they shut out the Cougars in a Northwest 2A District Tournament play-in game.
Anacortes (8-3-4) advances into the double-elimination district tournament. It will face Sehome on Saturday.
Jordan Zaharris and Camryn Kerr each scored a pair of goals for the Seahawks, while Reese Morgenthaler and Emma Foley had a goal apiece.
"Outstanding play goes to Ashlee Long for runs up the line at right back, Madison Wakefield for beautiful distribution in the midfield and Faye Lopez for assists on the forward line," Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said.
Anacortes goalkeepers Claire Schnabel and Mia Kennedy combined for the shutout in goal.
Squalicum Storm 2,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs saw their season come to an end with the loss in a Northwest 2A District play-in game.
"We had an incredibly competitive match on our hands," Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma said. "This was our play-in game for post season and I think the girls knew what was on the line.
"We didn’t have a sharp start to the first half but the girls settled in and created some great moments."
Sedro-Woolley finishes its season at 4-9-1.
"Both teams had opportunities, but we just couldn’t quite finish," Sakuma said. "Dayana Bernal and Thalia Carreon played a physically tough game in the middle for us."
Boys' Soccer
Friday Harbor Wolverines 3,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes took a 2-0 lead following goals by Ben Rozema and Lucas Millenaar in the first 10 minutes of the Northwest 1B/2B League match.
However, Mount Vernon Christian couldn't hold the lead as the Wolverines roared back.
"Going with the wind in the second half, Friday Harbor put the pressure on and scored twice within five minutes to take the lead and eventual win," Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth said.
The Hurricanes are 9-4-1 overall headed into the playoffs
Boys' Tennis
Northwest 3A District Tournament
SNOHOMISH — Mount Vernon's Milo Gasser finished sixth in the singles portion of the tournament.
"Tremendous tennis at the singles level and Milo ran everything down, and fought hard," Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray said.
Cross Country
Tri-District 1B Championships
LAKEWOOD — Mount Vernon Christian finished second as a team, while the girls' squad was fourth.
Mount Vernon Christian's Landon Strong paced the Hurricanes as he finished 11th in a time of 18 minutes, 46.90 seconds over the 5,000-meter course.
Evangeline Fikkert was the first Mount Vernon Christian girls' runner to cross the finish line as she finished 11th (22:36).
