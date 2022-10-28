svh-202210xx-sports-VB-BE-vs-NV-1.jpg
Burlington-Edison's Lexie Mason takes a swing Thursday during a Northwest Conference match against Nooksack Valley in Burlington. Burlington-Edison won, 3-1.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School volleyball team kept up its strong season Thursday, beating Nooksack Valley 25-19, 25-18, 15-25, 25-21 in a Northwest Conference match.

The Tigers' Mia Whitlock had 17 kills and 17 digs, Lexie Mason had 17 kills, three aces and 15 digs, and Adria Ray had 42 assists and 11 digs.


— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

