LA CONNER — A crowd came out Saturday to see costumed pets, including many dressed as daffodils, take part in a parade from the La Conner Marina to Gilkey Square where they competed in a fashion show.
There were about 50 participants in the Daffodil Pet Parade and Fashion Show, said La Conner Chamber of Commerce Director Mark Hulst.
Many of those who came out for the parade thought it would be a good time, especially with the nice weather.
Shaontai Sperling said she is always looking for something to do with her two kids and the parade seemed like a great option. It helps that Sperling's dog Mabel is an attention-seeker.
Christine Friday and her daughter Lula brought their dog Rocko. Lula Friday thought that being in a pet parade and fashion show sounded like a fun way to spend the day, so her mother put together the costume the night before.
That costume ended up winning the grand prize.
The Best Costume award went to Kiana Jenkins and her dog Jack, who was dressed as a motorcycle rider, complete with a black jacket, cap and booties.
While the parade and fashion show was made up mostly of dogs, Jennifeather the chicken and Gizmo the cat were also contestants.
Harper Stevens brought her bunny Rudy.
"I came to the parade because I wanted to represent the bunnies," Stevens said. "I thought it would be fun to bring something different ... it was fun, I like being different."
This was the second year of the parade, said Hulst.
The idea was to have the parade and fashion show at Gilkey Square so visitors could check out the various businesses in town after the fashion show.
"People seemed to really enjoy themselves," Hulst said.
