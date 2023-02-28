Climbing Wall
Margo Mead works in January on the climbing wall that will be opened on the silos in Concrete.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

CONCRETE — Concrete Town Council member Jeremy Akers plans to resign his seat in order to proceed with a plan to open a climbing wall on the concrete silo off Highway 20.

The move comes after the town's lawyer recommended to the council Monday that it not move forward with a lease agreement with Akers Elevators LLC regarding the climbing wall because Akers sits on the council.


