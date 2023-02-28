CONCRETE — Concrete Town Council member Jeremy Akers plans to resign his seat in order to proceed with a plan to open a climbing wall on the concrete silo off Highway 20.
The move comes after the town's lawyer recommended to the council Monday that it not move forward with a lease agreement with Akers Elevators LLC regarding the climbing wall because Akers sits on the council.
Akers Elevator is owned by Akers.
Lawyer David Day said state law forbids municipal officers from being a part of a contract that could possibly compensate or reward them.
"I don't know if there is a way around (resigning), no matter what," Akers said. "We're already invested in the project."
Akers did not resign at the Monday meeting, but made it clear he intends to do so.
"Sometimes I feel like I was accomplishing more for the town before I was sitting on council," Akers said.
Akers' goal has been to put money raised by the climbing wall back into the town, including to clean up and preserve the town's historic buildings.
"Sometimes the law gets in the way," Day said of what he sees as a noble pursuit.
Concern was originally voiced by Council member Rob Thomas during the council's Jan. 24 meeting because Akers owns the business.
Council member Drew Jenkins said during Monday's meeting that the council is supportive of the climbing wall, and that it will be hard to lose Akers on the council.
Thomas echoed the sentiment, and said he had no doubt Akers will continue to be an asset to the town.
"To me it's a no-brainer decision. We're talking about his livelihood, his family, all of that," Thomas said. "Our hands are essentially tied."
