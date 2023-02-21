LIFE-NTR-HEALTH-ONNUTRITION-DMT
Buy Now

However you pronounce it, pecans are rich in heart-healthful fats and other nutrients.

 Dreamtime / TNS

Our visit to Texas Hill Country has been quite the education. First, Texans have been extremely friendly. And they really have been saying, “How y’all doing?” at almost every encounter.

They've also liked to educate us out-of-staters.


Barbara Intermill is a registered dietitian nutritionist and syndicated columnist. She is the author of "Quinn-Essential Nutrition: The Uncomplicated Science of Eating." Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.