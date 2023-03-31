After a sunny week that brought out some color in the tulip fields, the official start of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival on Saturday is expected to be met with rain.
Although Mother Nature may not be ready for what is expected to be Skagit Valley's most colorful tulip festival yet, the tulip field owners were working Friday to put on the finishing touches for the festival.
"It's always nice when the day actually gets here," Tulip Town CEO Kristen Keltz said. "You just prep and prep and prep, so when the day gets here it's just really nice."
While the tulips may not quite be in full bloom, all of the fields have something for visitors to see.
Tulip Town has three varieties in bloom, so the fields and display gardens have some color. Garden Rosalyn and Roozengaarde also have some color in the gardens, but also daffodils bright and cheery in the fields.
Skagit Valley's newest tulip addition — Tulip Valley Farms —is also lacking color, but looking to make up for it with experiences.
The grower will offer cow cuddling, where five calves less than a month old from Whidbey Farm and Market are available for cuddling and feeding.
At an agritourism conference attended by Tulip Valley Farms owner Andrew Miller and representatives of Whidbey Farm and Market, cow cuddling was used as an extreme example of agritourism. Miller immediately thought it would work well on his farm.
For those who enjoy seeing the calves grow up, they can be enjoyed at Whidbey Farm and Market starting in May.
"(Visitors) can visit the cows and create a connection," Miller said.
Tulip Valley Farms is also looking to make up for the lack of color in the fields by handing out bouquets to visitors during the first week.
"There'll be color, but you have to carry it with you," Miller said. "If we can be patient, we'll have a spectacular bloom."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.