Tulip Valley Farms launches websiteSkagit County’s newest tulip fields now have a website, TulipValley.com.
The website launch brings an online ticketing portal for the fields during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.
While there is no exact date on when the flowers will be bloom, a newsletter said the flowers can be expected to be in bloom between April 1 and April 30.
Tickets options include a family pass, weekday pass and experiences such as U-pick, Tea Time in the Tulips, Night Bloom and a guided painting class.
The website also offers Tulip Valley’s first two signature mixes — Ethan’s Smile and Forever Sisters.
More tulip varieties are expected throughout the spring, according to the newsletter.
Tulip Town welcomes dogsTulip Town will be allowing dogs for the first time during the 2023 Tulip Festival.
Dog owners must keep the dogs on a short leash and pick up after the dog. It is also expected that the dog will be well behaved.
“We are huge animal lovers, but truth be told, the decision to welcome dogs to Tulip Town wasn’t without much deliberation,” Kristen Keltz, CEO of Spinach Bus Ventures, which owns and operates Tulip Town, said in a news release. “However, after wading through the many owners’ requests to bring their dogs to Tulip Town and discussions with fellow farm owners, we decided our fields are alive for both humans — and their dogs.”
Anacortes real estate office gets new ownerThe John L. Scott real estate office in Anacortes is under new ownership, with Joy Brown as the new managing broker.
According to a news release, Brown has worked for the company in Whatcom and Skagit County for more than 10 years and for a time served as the senior director of career development at the headquarters.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
