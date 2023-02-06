Helping Hands to host Community Appreciation Day
In order to thank the community for its support, the Helping Hands Solution Center in Sedro-Woolley is hosting a Community Appreciation Day.
The free event will be at the Helping Hands facility — 9386 Fruitdale Rd. — from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
There will be snacks, games and tours of the facility.
Anacortes Family Center to benefit from event
The ninth annual Dine and Shop to End Homelessness will be held Thursday at participating Anacortes locations.
A portion of purchases at the retailers or restaurants will go toward the Anacortes Family Center.
Last year, more than $50,000 was raised in donations.
According to the Anacortes Family Center website, about 20% of its budget comes from events such as this.
Mount Vernon gets new postmaster
Vera Kroshko has been appointed postmaster for Mount Vernon and Conway.
Kroshko has been a U.S. Postal Service employee for 22 years, working as a carrier and most recently an acting manager, according to a Postal Service news release.
Kroshko said in the release that she will strive to “improve customer service in the area, improve attendance and safety in the office.”
Her duties include overseeing 30 delivery routes, about 2,000 Post Office boxes and 56 employees.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
