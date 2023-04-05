The monthlong Skagit Valley Tulip Festival may have officially begun, but Mother Nature still hasn’t given the tulips the OK to bloom.
The daffodils are enjoying time in the spotlight now.
The tulip fields around the Skagit Valley remain mostly green thanks to the continued cool temperatures causing slow growth in the fields, according to an April 4 bloom website update from RoozenGaarde, the display garden belonging to commercial bulb grower Washington Bulb Co.
The chance of a late bloom is the reason the festival, now 40 years old, expanded its run to the entire month of April. Mother Nature just wouldn’t commit to a start date. But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do.
The festival features events and art showings all month, and an interactive map on the festival website, tulipfestival.org, shows where to find the daffodil and tulip fields. Local display gardens, which include RoozenGaarde, Tulip Town, Garden Rosalyn and Tulip Valley Farms, feature flowers and things to do throughout the festival.
Some early purples, reds and yellows are peeking out of the greenery on the tulip fields, and RoozenGaarde expects more color by this weekend. The update advises visitors traveling from afar to aim for mid-April for a tulip guarantee. But those who wait will miss the fields of bright yellow daffodils.
Sierra Berry and 2-year-old Paxton came from Shoreline to enjoy the daffodils.
“I used to come up here a lot when I was younger,” Berry said Tuesday.
Andrew Miller, owner of Tulip Valley Farms said with the current forecast of cool temperatures and rain, he recommends that visitors looking for one trip of full-bloom tulips wait for two more weeks.
Although the tulip blooms may be late this year, the colors may last into May.
“I’m hoping to have color through Mother’s Day,” Miller said.
Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
