Wiley Slough

In this Nov. 15, 2021 photo, water overtops a dike near the boat launch at the Skagit Wildlife Area Headquarters Unit.

 John Wolden photo
svh-202303xx-news-Wiley-Slough-1.jpg
A construction crew begins work Tuesday on a section of dike at the Skagit Wildlife Area Headquarters Unit on Fir Island.

FIR ISLAND — The state Department of Fish and Wildlife closed public access to the Skagit Wildlife Area Headquarters Unit on March 20 to allow work to be done on a dike.

The unit will likely be closed through November.


svh-202303xx-news-Wiley-Slough-3.jpg
Erosion from water overtopping a dike is visible Tuesday at the Skagit Wildlife Area Headquarters Unit on Fir Island.
svh-202303xx-news-Wiley-Slough-2.jpg
A section of Wiley Slough and adjacent farmland is seen from a dike Tuesday on Fir Island.

