FIR ISLAND — The state Department of Fish and Wildlife closed public access to the Skagit Wildlife Area Headquarters Unit on March 20 to allow work to be done on a dike.
The unit will likely be closed through November.
The Headquarters Unit is located on the lower south fork of the Skagit River and is popular for birdwatching, hunting and walking.
The Wiley Slough area was restored to tidal marsh about 15 years ago and has been successful at increasing rearing habitat for chinook salmon.
But since then, there has been damage from water overtopping the dike.
Project Manager Jenny Baker said water has overtopped the dike about six times since 2016.
“It needs to be fixed so that we’re providing adequate flood protection and the dike is serving its intended purpose of flood control,” Baker said.
The water can pull apart the material that makes up the dike and flood nearby farmland.
If the overtopping continues, the dike could degrade, causing more extensive flooding.
The work now being done includes raising the dike about three feet, widening the base and building a section of concrete floodwall.
While the area is closed, Fish and Wildlife will also improve the boat ramp for ADA accessibility and ease of launching, and reconfigure the parking lot.
Last fall, Fish and Wildlife removed trees and shrubs along the dike to prepare for this work.
Baker said Fish and Wildlife worked with county Dike Drainage and Irrigation District 22, the entity that manages flood drainage and irrigation infrastructure on Fir Island, on the design and construction of the project.
“The importance of getting this flood infrastructure right is really critical,” Baker said.
The work will take several months because of access constraints. Construction crews also have to allow the structures to slowly adjust to the new weight of soil on the dike.
Skagit Wildlife Area Manager Greg Meis is encouraging visitors to the Headquarters Unit to use other units of the Skagit Wildlife Area during the closure, such as North Fork Access, Leque Island Unit and Samish Unit.
Emma Fletcher-Frazer can be reached at efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH
