SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Eagle Haven Winery has added about 2,000 grape vines and 500 cider trees to its operation.
It also plans to continue to rejuvenate 10 1/2 acres of apples and pears that were in desperate need of pruning when the current owners bought the winery in October 2021.
“We’re really concentrating and making an effort to ramp up our cider,” co-owner Mark Benson said. “We try to use all local. If we can get it in Skagit, we try to.”
Benson said the winery has always tried to keep the fruit and products as local as possible, and the bottling of the wines has always been done on site.
A big step in ramping up production is the addition of the new grape vines and cider trees, though that payoff is down the road.
“In a time where people look for immediate gratification, you don’t get that with an orchard,” Benson said, pointing out that it will be about four years before the trees are producing at a level that will allow the winery to make cider in bulk.
He said the winery is also going through the steps to get the orchard certified organic.
The goal is to do some small runs of estate grown blends with the available fruit both this year and next and then to ramp up production once the new trees are producing.
Last year, Benson said about 10 bins of apples were picked, but that 10 times that could have been picked had staff been more knowledgeable about when the fruit was ready.
“We weren’t ready for it. We didn’t have the manpower,” he said.
With the addition of new trees, Benson said he hopes to be able to add a U-pick operation and sell juice to other cider producers.
In the meantime, Eagle Haven has started up fruit wine, including a strawberry wine that will be bottled in the coming weeks.
