Snow Geese
Buy Now

Snow geese fly over a barn Oct. 12 on Fir Island.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

A pilot program aimed at cutting down on the impacts of birdwatchers on farmland is set to roll out next month.

The Be Bird Wise program is run by Skagitonians to Preserve Farmland, with a coalition of partners, including the Skagit Audubon Society, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Western Washington Agriculture Association.


Emma Fletcher-Frazer can be reached at efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.