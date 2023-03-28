SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The proposed construction of a galvanizing facility in Sedro-Woolley is in the hands of a hearing examiner.
Seattle Galvanizing Company submitted a Conditional Use Permit application in 2022 for construction of a 16,752-square-foot facility at 616 Sunset Park Drive, the former site of Snelson Company Inc.
The property has four buildings on site — three vacant manufacturing buildings and one office space.
The business could employ about 10 people.
“Because the process involved hazardous materials, it is required to have a Conditional Use Permit,” said city Planning Director John Coleman. “The Conditional Use Permit is spelled out and they need to show how it is well planned and how it will address any concerns.”
Based on information presented by city staff and Seattle Galvinizing Company representatives — along with testimony from residents and local business owners — the hearing examiner has 15 working days from the March 21 public hearing to render a decision.
Coleman said the hearing examiner can approve the permit application, approve it with conditions or deny it.
“There is also a possibility the hearing examiner could come back and say he needs more information,” Coleman said. “That is not typical, but there is some flexibility built into this which is a service to the applicant.”
After a decision is reached, there is an appeals process.
The city set conditions in the permit, including provisions for enhanced water quality treatment prior to discharge, and compliance with city regulations regarding hazardous waste handling and disposal.
“And we just learned about new information at the hearing, Coleman said. “Now we have more concerns we would like to address as part of the conditional use permit.”
City staff have determined the galvanizing process involves the use of and disposal of hazardous materials, and their inquiries into the handling of such material received responses from the company that Assistant Planner Nicole McGowan described as “vague and unclear.”
Coleman said, “we were requesting more information from them, but we never really felt like we were getting enough information.”
