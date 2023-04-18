Over the past year, former Tulip Town owner Jeannette DeGoede worked on a book on the history of Tulip Town.
"Every day you live, you're making history, whether you realize it or not," said DeGoede, who started the tulip farm with husband Tom DeGoede.
The book, "Tulip Town Remembered," highlights the love story of the DeGoedes, while also giving the history of Tulip Town. Tom DeGoede died in 2019.
Jeannette DeGoede said the goal of the book was to have friends and family have the real history of Tulip Town and to be able to learn how the site evolved over the years.
She said that from the time the couple started farming tulip bulbs in 1979 their whole life revolved around tulips. The book takes place from the start of Tulip Town until the couple sold the farm in 2019.
"From the day I married him, I was a bulb grower," DeGoede said.
It was difficult making it as just a bulb grower, so DeGoede started picking bouquets of tulips.
She said one year cars started to stop and people asked her to pick bouquets for them. By the time Tom came to pick her up about 4:30 p.m. she had cash overflowing from her pockets.
It was then the couple realized that this was how they could make it as tulip farmers.
"I don't think that people realize the struggle that farmers have when they start," DeGoede said.
She said another challenge was Mother Nature.
DeGoede said one year Tulip Town closed by April 19 because of three days of 70 degree weather, while other years hail would cause issues or the bloom would be late.
"We were at the mercy of what Mother Nature brings us," DeGoede said.
Throughout the years, the couple added new draws to the tulip farm. After 9/11, they added an American flag, and soon after a veterans garden.
DeGoede recalled Tom having the idea to add a trolley made of old dairy wagons, so older visitors could go around the fields.
"They were just heaps of junk. That's all I could see," DeGoede said.
Tom saw things differently, though, and four months later had a trolley ready for the upcoming April season.
The more popular Tulip Town got, the more the DeGoedes appreciated having their neighbors supporting them.
DeGoede said she remembers how much trash tulip season brought, and recalls one family having a picnic in a neighbor's yard then leaving all their trash behind. Another neighbor with an appointment to get to had their car blocked in by a Tulip Town visitor.
"People did not realize what our neighbors went through," DeGoede said. "That's what they put up with and they still supported Tom and I."
It is for this reason that Tulip Town started locals night to celebrate its neighbors and the extended community.
For years, the couple greeted everyone who came on locals night and enjoyed seeing pictures of kids among the tulips.
DeGoede said she realized she was a part of history once those kids began taking pictures of their own children among the tulips.
Tom DeGoede cherished his time with his neighbors.
DeGoede said she thinks his favorite memory would have been delivering flowers to his neighbors each week.
"That was his favorite time. He'd have some coffee and probably hope for a donut, which he knew he wasn't supposed to have," DeGoede said.
DeGoede said she misses Tulip Town, but also just waking up in the morning and walking through the tulip fields with her husband.
She said there was something relaxing about the way morning dew on the tulips reflects the morning light.
DeGoede will be holding a book signing at noon Thursday at Seaport Books in La Conner.
