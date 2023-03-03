Get to Know: Rachel Sorrels Skagit Valley Herald staff Racquel Muncy Author email Mar 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Rachel Sorrels Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rachel SorrelsAge: 44Occupation: Outreach and education manager for Skagitonians to Preserve FarmlandResidence: Mount VernonWhat do you like about living in Skagit County? "I love the colors all year round, even in the winter."The world would be a better place if: "People leaned into joy more."Biggest pet peeve: "Chain emails and group texts."Something that brightens my day: "The mornings and taking a moment to enjoy nature. Most days I hear birds singing which is a point of joy for me."When I was younger I wanted to be: An actorFirst Job: McDonald's Best childhood memory: "Not a specific memory, but all the memories held in my childhood home in Minnesota."What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? BelgiumIf you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? VietnamFavorite food: "Anything involving pasta or noodles."Favorite TV show: "Absolutely Fabulous."Favorite sports team: University of Kansas basketball Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Job Market Racquel Muncy Author email Follow Racquel Muncy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Skagit Valley's newest tulip field gears up for first season Inslee visits Skagit County to talk housing Burlington-Edison School District narrows search for superintendent Guemes Island residents say proposed ferry fares are unfair Property tax glitch misstates school tax increases Tweets by goskagit
