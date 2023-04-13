SAMISH ISLAND — Camp Kirby, a youth camp on the west end of Samish Island, is celebrating its centennial this year.
The camp was established in 1923 by Carrie and Wyman Kirby for the Camp Fire Girls of America. The first year included 44 girls.
SAMISH ISLAND — Camp Kirby, a youth camp on the west end of Samish Island, is celebrating its centennial this year.
The camp was established in 1923 by Carrie and Wyman Kirby for the Camp Fire Girls of America. The first year included 44 girls.
Camp Kirby’s current programming serves about 1,000 kids entering first through 12th grades every summer on the camp’s 47 acres.
Camp Kirby is also used by other organizations and by local schools.
The majority of kids who attend the camp come from Skagit, Island and Whatcom counties.
Executive Camp Director Kathryn Deshaies went to Camp Kirby as a kid, before becoming a counselor and then a staff member.
Deshaies, who met her current best friend and husband at the camp, jokes that it’s her 26th year at camp.
“It’s so important to have somewhere where kids can be their true and authentic selves, where they can discover their spark, and connect with others, and really just be kids,” Deshaies said.
Deshaies just concluded running a spring break camp.
The camp hosts archery, a climbing tower, arts and crafts, and science and nature programs.
Camp Kirby is holding events all year, including an open house and spaghetti dinner, and an alumni camp. There will be a centennial celebration and campfire program in September.
“I look back and it’s so exciting to me to hear stories from all our fabulous alumni from the last 100 years ... Just thinking about how many lives have been changed by a place like this over 100 years is just really awe-inspiring to me,” Deshaies said.
Erin Walker is the executive director of Camp Fire Samish, the organization that runs the camp.
Like Deshaies, Walker attended Camp Kirby as a kid. And her two daughters go to the camp.
“There is a certain magic, (I know) that sounds cliche,” she said. “Everyone down in camp can act themselves, everyone’s accepted, everyone’s included.”
“It connects people to each other, outdoors, without technology, (or) limitations.”
Walker said the camp’s location is particularly special.
“It’s irreplaceable,” she said.
Walker said that given the price of land in the area, it would be impossible to have a large camp like Camp Kirby if the land hadn’t been deeded to Camp Fire Samish a century before.
She said while the camp was suffering financially about 15 years ago, it is now thriving.
“(There’s) assurance that we’ll be here another 100 years,” Walker said.
Emma Fletcher-Frazer can be reached at efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.