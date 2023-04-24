Tulip Valley Farms has had the goal of creating experiences, even before the tulips were in bloom.
The farm has hosted Tea Time in the Tulips, Painting in the Tulips and cow cuddling.
One of the most popular experiences said Tulip Valley Farms founder Andrew Miller has been Night Bloom, a tulip-based laser light show.
He said those who attend Night Bloom are more likely to stay the night in the Skagit Valley and visit other businesses.
“I am delighted about the response from Night Bloom,” Miller said. “It keeps people here ... and to me that’s encouraging.”
Another experience he was excited to bring to the Skagit Valley is U-pick tulips.
“I disdain the fact that people spend four hours in the car, lighten their wallet and the first thing we do is tell them what they can’t do,” Miller said about not being able to walk in the rows or pick tulips. “Flowers are personal and they need to be approachable.”
No experience was more popular than Neighbors Night on Thursday.
Miller it was the busiest he has seen his parking lot, as anyone who considered themself a neighbor came to visit.
“This is what having a tulip farm is all about, having everyone over,” Miller said. “When people ask me what (Neighbors Night) is all about I say community fellowship and a little bit about raising money.”
The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community came to Neighbors Night to bless the fields and perform a song of healing. Miller said that after the blessing the winds died down, the rain stopped and the skies cleared for a brief time.
“It was equal parts trying to be inclusive and also honoring their culture,” he said.
Neighbors Night also doubled as a baked potato feed fundraiser for Helping Hands Solution Center.
Engagement Manager Kaaren Flint said about $2,500 was donated.
She said a big reason for events such as this is simply to get the word out about what Helping Hands does.
“We’re not your grandma’s food bank,” she said. “We want to solve the reasons why people have to use the food banks.”
Helping Hands CEO Rebecca Skrinde said last month the food bank served 7,000 families.
Next up for Tulip Valley Farms is Farm Bloom: Color and Conversation on Saturday.
The event will be a salmon feed of salmon caught by the the Tulalip Tribes and cooked by head Tulalip salmon cook Cy Fryberg.
The intent of the event is to bring together Skagit County Farm Bureau members, local farmers, tribal leaders and all interested parties to have a conversation about important issues regarding natural resources.
Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
