Though the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival typically means an increase in business for those near the tulip fields, it has a minimal effect on other areas of the county.
While tulip visitors may pass through Sedro-Woolley and Concrete, they are rarely stopping.
Laura Velasco, owner of Lorenzo’s Mexican Restaurant in Sedro-Woolley, said while business may go up a little on the weekends during the Tulip Festival, it’s not a big increase.
Valerie Stafford, president of the Concrete Chamber of Commerce and owner of the Concrete Theatre, said in an email the Tulip Festival has never brought much business to town.
“The perception has been that we are just a little too far off the beaten path, I think,” Stafford said.
Communities such as Concrete and Anacortes have created events during the Tulip Festival with the hope of drawing some of the tulip visitors looking to augment their Skagit County experience.
The Anacortes Arts Festival teamed up with the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce on the first Nautical Treasure Hunt, which ends its 10-day run Sunday.
The goal was to get locals and visitors alike out exploring Anacortes and all it has to offer, said Arts Festival Director Meredith McIlmoyle.
The treasure hunt had prizes ranging from puzzles from local artist Jennifer Bowman, artwork from Peggy Woods, sea glass bracelets and more.
According to Jesica Kiser, president of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce, Anacortes has seen an uptick in visitors and is hopeful the last few days of the treasure hunt will bring in more. Still, she said, the visitor count is still not back to pre-pandemic numbers.
In Concrete this year, the town is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the filming in town of the Leonardo DiCaprio movie “This Boy’s Life.”
The celebration was advertised in the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival brochure and was included on the festival map, which helps draw attention to the event and possibly bring in visitors in town for the Tulip Festival.
The celebration has included showings of the movie with a discussion after. Attendees are also be able to hear behind-the-scenes stories of the filming and see the film locations, said Stafford.
Businesses near the tulip fields, meanwhile, are seeing more customers.
Tess Man, owner of the Wild Iris Inn in La Conner, said April kicks off the inn’s busy season thanks to the Tulip Festival.
She said the month brings in just as many visitors as the summer months.
“We usually run a full house every day,” Mann said of the 18-room inn. “April brings in the crowd before the summer months and it really helps.”
She said she believes that without the Tulip Festival the local economy would be suffering. And while many take issue with the added traffic, she for one is grateful.
“It really saves us,” she said. “For our workers, it’s their saving grace.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.