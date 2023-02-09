Boling Farms

Boling Farm near Conway was recently protected from development through Skagit County’s Farmland Legacy program.

 Submitted photo

Seventy more acres of Skagit Valley farmland are protected from development due to a donation of $108,000.

The Skagitonians to Preserve Farmland raised the money to preserve Boling Farm near Conway through Skagit County’s Farmland Legacy Program.


