Seventy more acres of Skagit Valley farmland are protected from development due to a donation of $108,000.
The Skagitonians to Preserve Farmland raised the money to preserve Boling Farm near Conway through Skagit County’s Farmland Legacy Program.
The Farmland Legacy Program buys conservation easements to permanently protect land for agricultural use.
Boling Farm is part of a critical area that the Skagitonians to Preserve Farmland would like to protect, said Executive Director Allen Rozema.
He said the I-5 corridor is one of the areas most at risk to traditional development. Rozema said the organization considers it a high priority for protection.
“If the corridor is developed, the rest will follow,” Rozema said.
Boling Farm is adjacent to another 30 acres of protected land at the I-5 interchange near Conway.
Rozema said that with more demand for farmland than acres available, losing it can have a significant impact on the agriculture community.
Farmers in the valley lease and trade from other farmers, which Rozema referred to as “landscape-scale musical chairs.”
When acreage is lost, it can affect those other than the current landowner.
Farmland Legacy Program Director Sarah Stoner said relationships between farmers create a sense of protection for the remaining land.
“There’s an understanding of caring for everyone else’s soil,” she said.
Stoner said the money Skagitonians raised will help the county’s funding for farmland protection go further. That money comes from the county’s conservation futures tax.
“(That’s) an extra $100,000 to go to protecting farmland somewhere else,” Stoner said.
Also protected from development in the past three months were the 10-acre Todd W. Johnson Farm east of Mount Vernon and the 25.5-acre Wynne Farm in Bow.
To protect the three properties, the county used $108,000 from the Skagitonians to Preserve Farmland and $217,000 in conservation futures tax.
There are now 14,200 acres of protected farmland in Skagit County under two countywide programs.
