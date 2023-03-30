During the process to set area agritourism policy, Skagit County has made it clear that the goal is to keep farmland in use.
The thought is that by allowing farms to increase their revenue streams farming will remain a viable and sustainable career option.
However, many farms in the county have used a different method to increase revenue — the value-added approach.
This approach takes raw products and processes them into something new in order to enhance the value.
For example, Harmony Fields makes artisan farmstead sheep cheese and other value-added products from the animals such as yarn, wool and meat.
Harmony Fields owner Jessica Gigot said the farm pivoted to a value-added model in order to remain a small-scale family farm while continuing to control quality.
This model also allows Gigot to create products that are unique to the farm while keeping costs low, especially since much of the farm's land is rented.
Bow Hill Blueberries also uses a value-added approach. Co-owner Audrey Matheson said the approach has been an important aspect for the business.
"Especially for a small family farm like ours, it gives us another chance to diversify," Matheson said. "It takes a lot of diversity to keep our family farm viable."
A typical harvest season for blueberries is four to six weeks, she said. The value-added approach allows the farm to get its products into the hands of consumers all year long, whether it is in the form of blueberry powder, juice or pickled blueberries.
The diversity in products allows the farm to use all of the berry. Skins from the blueberries that have been made into juice are used to create the nutrient-rich blueberry powder.
Without these products, Matheson said the farm would likely be more of a seasonal, hobby farm rather than a year-round business.
Similar to how agritourism operations such as U-pick and farm tours connect customers directly to the food they're consuming while creating an extra revenue stream, value-added products do the same.
In the future, Matheson said she hopes to be able to connect with other local farmers and businesses to create new value-added products, such as blueberry pancake mix.
Some businesses outside of farms are using the value-added agriculture approach, benefitting the farms and the businesses alike.
In making its flour, Cairnspring Mills works with local farmers by paying more for grain than the commodity market price. CEO and co-founder Kevin Morse said the mill was formed because it was something the community wanted.
"It's a very unique and special farming environment we have here," Morse said.
The Port of Skagit was a proponent in bringing the mill to the area and building the path for increased value-added agriculture opportunities in the area, Morse said.
This effort has become one of the Port's missions.
"The Port is committed to proactively addressing the changing needs of agriculture," Port Commission President Steve Omdal said. "Thus, we continue to build, sustain and create new opportunities for the industry to grow and remain resilient."
When selling grain on the commodity market, farmers are often losing money, Morse said.
While they may make $6 a bushel, Cairnspring Mills pays an average of $9 a bushel.
Cairnspring Mills can pay more because it is taking out the middleman — the cost of transporting the grains outside the area, said Michael Hughes with Hughes Farm.
Hughes said that working with Cairnspring Mills for the past three years has helped create more stable financial planning because while the wheat sold to the commodity market is constantly changing in price, the farm has a contract with the mill.
The added income helps to keep planting grain as a viable option.
Planting grains as a cover crop has been a normal practice for many local farmers in order to improve soil health and break disease cycles. Hughes said wheat's use as a cover crop works really well for potato farmers.
"We're rewarding them for doing such a great job on soil stewardship ... for something that they were already doing," Morse said. "It all starts with the farmers and the soil and goes all the way to the customers."
Morse said he believes value-added processing is the future.
He looks at the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the issues it caused with the commodity market and supply chain.
Having a local mill using local grains meant many were able to continue getting a supply of flour even when grocery store shelves were empty.
"We were actually able to feed the community," Morse said. "It's really positioning the community for the future."
