...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from
Friday morning through Saturday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...East or northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates of
spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire were
to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical
fire weather conditions to develop. Monitor the forecasts for
possible Red Flag Warnings.

