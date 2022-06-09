Hit 5: 02-07-21-24-32
Match 4: 01-02-08-24
Daily Game: 4-9-2
Keno: 02-03-05-07-10-12-19-34-40-44-48-50-52-53-59-64-66-71-74-75
Mega Millions: Estimated jackpot: $226,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $229,000,000
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following county, Skagit. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rain will taper off to showers tonight into Friday morning. The Skagit River will rise from the heavier rain over the last 24 hours. The Skagit River near Concrete will likely reach flood stage on Friday, with the Skagit River cresting near Mt. Vernon Friday night. The river will recede on Saturday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
