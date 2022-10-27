ANACORTES — The Swinomish Casino & Lodge plans to offer sports betting starting early next year.
The casino announced Monday it has reached an agreement with multinational sportsbook operator Unibet, which operates sportsbooks in six states as well as in other countries.
"Sports betting brings in a different type of customer," said Swinomish Casino & Lodge CEO Brock Hochsprung. "It brings new people to the property and that is what other properties have seen so far.
"This is definitely a positive for us and will certainly bring a different energy and that sort of thing onto the gaming floor, particularly during certain times of the year."
Hochsprung said the casino must still get state approval for the agreement with Unibet as well as clear other hurdles.
"So, we still have a couple of hoops to go through with Unibet and the state as well as the Washington Indian Gaming Association," he said. "I'd say we are 99% there, but there are some additional steps to go through, so that's what we are working on now.
"We wanted to make sure we knew where we were going with it. We'll get there as quickly as we can, but there are a few things that are completely out of our control."
The Unibet Sportsbook at Swinomish Casino will be about 2,000 square feet of remodeled space adjacent to Swinomish Sports Bar & Grill. It will feature a 30-foot video wall and eight sports betting kiosks.
It is expected to open in the first quarter of 2023, according to a news release.
Sports betting has been legal in the state on tribal casino property since 2020. The Snoqualmie Casino opened the state's first sportsbook in 2021.
According to a Sept. 9 news release from the Washington Indian Gaming Association, 10 tribal casinos have sports betting operations up and running, while 20 tribes have renegotiated their tribal gaming compacts with the state to include sports betting, and 19 of those compacts have been approved.
"We began the process with the state awhile ago to even allow us a compact with the other tribes, and that was step one," Hochsprung said. "We have been approved to have sports betting by the state for quite some time.
"It was just a matter of working to find the right partner, which we had been doing since last July, so a year-and-a-half. We selected a partner and have figured out what we want to do and have reached the right terms with them."
Hochsprung said there are only so many potential partners out there, and the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community took its time to find the best fit.
He said it has been — and will continue to be — a learning process for all involved.
"You can bet on a lot of stuff," Hochsprung said. "We are trying to figure out exactly what that looks like. Unibet is very experienced coming out of Europe and they have experience in determining just what those other things are and how exactly to operate.
"From our standpoint, if it draws people to the property and does some additional things, like them wanting to eat, this gets them in the building and that's a positive for us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.