The Swinomish Casino & Lodge in May 2020.

ANACORTES — The Swinomish Casino & Lodge plans to offer sports betting starting early next year.

The casino announced Monday it has reached an agreement with multinational sportsbook operator Unibet, which operates sportsbooks in six states as well as in other countries.


