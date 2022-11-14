The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce pulled off another successful Camano Chili Chowder Cook-off after a two-year pandemic pause.
A large hungry crowd welcomed the 25th year of chowing down on pots of deliciousness dished up by local businesses.
Chamber Executive Director Jessica McReady, also known as the brains behind the beans, said that this year 80% of those taking part — both those eating and those cooking — were new to the event.
Of the returners, Stilly River Mechanical has been coming back for 16 years running, probably the longest of any participant.
This hot event on a chilly Saturday evening included exotic entries, such Hawaiian Chili with pineapple and Japanese mayonnaise from Corcoran Lifestyle Properties and Windermere’s sweet and smoky Caribbean Chili.
North 48˚ served up a spicy Pizza Chili with grated cheeses and pepperoni for garnish.
Chef David from Angel of the Winds made a chili with pork, beef, beans, gochujang and green apple kimchi.
This year, there were about 1,200 people as compared to the last time when there were about 1,500. This year, 19 local businesses dished it up, down from 23 entries, according to cook-off officials.
Diners strolled the big room talking to business people or sat at tables listening to Julie Campbell and Linda Younce, known as Fiddle and Squeeze, play lively traditional tunes on fiddle and accordion.
Les Anderson, president of the Twin City Idlers, auctioned off a dream mask from Jeff Zigulas and paintings from John Ebner and Jack Gunter. The proceeds benefit the Freedom Park Association.
“Half goes back to the artists, because that’s the way I roll. I think it’s important to share with the artists — they do so much for the community,” Mike Nestor said.
All of the entries were cooked in commercial kitchens, which was a hurdle for some groups
Fortunately, South Camano Grange, St. Aidan’s Church and Camano Country Club opened their commercial kitchens to participants, said “King Chili” Nestor, who has been organizing and volunteering at the event from the beginning.
Nestor recalled how the first cook-off was held at the South Camano Grange with 20 businesses offering chili and chowder in small home crockpots. The first logo was a crockpot, drawn by Artist Jack Gunter on a dinner napkin.
The grange didn’t have enough outlets or power for so many crockpots, so an RV was parked outside and people strung electrical cords through the window to plug in, Nestor said.
One participant, an arborist, decorated his booth with bonsai trees. That inspired future cook-offs to have booth decor contests.
“The first cook-off made $200 in profit for the chamber. Now it’s the biggest fundraiser they have,” Nestor said.
“It’s a place where the businesses can meet their customers and meet new ones. That’s how it started, and that’s how it continues,” said Myra Reinhardt of Coastal Bank.
“Queen Chili” Reinhardt participated in the first cook-off and has volunteered ever since.
Winners of this years Chili Chowder Cook-off will be a tightly held secret until noon Wednesday. Check for updates on the webpages or Facebook pages of SCnews or the Camano Island Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.