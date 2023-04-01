Samish Island remains in danger of significant flooding because of faulty dikes.
Privately owned dikes throughout the area are in various states of disrepair, but the biggest issue is the Alice Bay dike, Skagit Land Trust Executive Director Molly Doran said.
In 2021 and 2022, the Skagit Land Trust purchased the parcels on which much of the dike is located.
The Alice Bay dike is on the northeast side of the Samish Island isthmus. It protects Samish Island Road — the only way on and off the island — from flooding.
The dike has also contributed to the road’s troubles.
When the area was diked for road construction and farming, the soil was exposed, causing the marshland to sink. Much of the road is now lower than the nearby salt marsh, which means flooding has a greater impact on access to the island.
DECEMBER FLOODING
In 2022, the road flooded twice, once in January and then again in December.
On Dec. 27, king tides combined with low barometric pressure to push water from Alice Bay over the dike and onto the road. Access to the island was cut off for four hours.
The flooding ate away at the dike, Doran said, until half of the dike on the Land Trust’s property had washed away or crumbled.
Doran said the Land Trust was unaware of just how bad the condition of the dike was until the December flooding.
The actual tide level was nearly two feet higher than what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had forecasted.
The county Department of Emergency Management had prepared for flooding by readying sandbags for county Fire District 5 and its Samish Island station, but did not receive an alert from the National Weather Service and was surprised by the magnitude of the flooding, county spokesperson Danica Sessions said in an email.
Several days after the flooding, the Skagit Land Trust called an emergency meeting and allocated $70,000 to try to minimize the damage.
Doran said contractors assessed that the Land Trust’s section of dike would likely not make it through another king tide and needed repair. Otherwise, a breach was “quite likely.”
Contractors added gravel to the dike, and when the Land Trust’s funding ran out volunteers built a makeshift dike with sandbags and slabs of recycled concrete.
Doran said that while the dike is now the same height as the section of dike managed by the area’s dike district, it is still six inches too short, and needs larger stones on its sides to prevent the tide from eroding away the gravel.
DEBATES OVER RESPONSIBILITY
Determining who is responsible for paying for improvements to the dike has complicated the issue.
The Skagit Land Trust maintains that the protection of the road shouldn’t be the organization’s responsibility.
In addition, Doran said she believed the county would help with emergency repairs. The county, however, said it would not help with repairs on private dikes or flood control.
“We had an expectation based on the history that in that situation, Skagit County would come in and make a repair,” Doran said.
Steve Hopley is an island resident and the chair of the Samish Island Community Center’s newly formed Samish Island Resilient Access Committee.
Hopley said he also was under that impression the county would lend a hand. That changed when he called the county.
“(I thought that) somebody doesn’t understand the severity of the situation, you know … (I thought) we had a failure to communicate. But that wasn’t the case,” he said.
Sessions said the county acknowledges it has historically supported emergency repairs to the private dikes in the vicinity of Samish Island Road, but that it’s unclear to the county how much support had been provided in regard to the Alice Bay dike.
The last time the county supported major work on private dikes near Samish Island Road was in the early 2000s, according to the county and Land Trust.
A significant amount of the faulty section of dike is just outside Dike District 5 boundaries, although some of the dike within the district also suffered damage.
Dike districts are public special purpose districts that manage diking and drainage systems.
Norm Hoffman, a Dike District 5 commissioner, said the district could incorporate the Land Trust’s portion of the Alice Bay dike if it is brought up to dike district standards.
Sessions said that while the county deals with road safety and repair, “the appropriate entity with authority and expertise to perform emergency work is Dike District #5. We are diligently working with the District to establish a path forward to bring the private dikes on Alice Bay to a standard that they are comfortable with annexing and maintaining into the future.”
In addition, the Skagit Land Trust’s parcels that include the most damaged section of dike may soon have a new owner.
The Padilla Bay Estuarine Research Reserve is in the midst of a grant request to NOAA that would allow it to purchase land from the Skagit Land Trust that includes the trust’s section of the Alice Bay dike.
The reserve is waiting to hear back about the funding.
Jude Apple, director of the reserve, said the reserve is committed to communicating with the Land Trust, the county and the dike district to help support future maintenance, but would not be responsible for the road.
“Just like the Land Trust, we are not in the business of maintaining county transportation infrastructure. However, we are certainly prepared to work with the county and the dike district and the Samish Island community to all work together to come up with a long-term, equitable and legally responsible solution,” Apple said.
ASSESSING FUTURE PLANS
One of the largest barriers to a dike and road solution is funding.
The dike district cannot afford to improve the dike to bring it up to standards ahead of bringing it under district management, Hoffman said.
The Skagit County road fund is stretched thin, and securing grants for a road with little daily traffic such as Samish Island Road is difficult, Sessions said.
The county has identified Samish Island Road as one of six county roads in need of urgent repairs for which there is not available funding.
The county held a public meeting Feb. 27 at the Samish Island Community Center. The room was packed with more than a hundred residents concerned about the road and dike.
With climate change and tidal cycles that change every 18.6 years, there are also concerns that the next portion of this tidal cycle will have more incidents of nine and 10-foot tides at Alice Bay, and therefore cause more chances of flooding.
The road floods at tides of about 9.7 feet.
In addition to cutting off access for residents, flooding can also bring saltwater into the fields of farmers, harming their crops.
Hopley is concerned about what the next few years will look like due to tidal flooding.
“We want to protect the island, and we need to take some action to improve our protection,” he said.
The county intends to do a resiliency study on the road, if it can get funding from the state Legislature.
At the Feb. 27 meeting, Public Works Director Grace Kane said she has submitted a 2023 House Transportation Budget Request to Rep. Debra Lekanoff for $350,000 for the study.
The funding would cover scientific modeling to evaluate the effect of sea level rise on the road, and propose options and cost estimates for solutions, which could include raising the road.
“A collaborative is going to have to step in and fix it because it’s very vulnerable,” Doran said. “We need a solution for (the next) 10 to 15 years.”
Sessions said the groups are working together to come up with a solution.
“There have been many conversations between the County, the Skagit Land Trust, and the Dike District regarding next steps,” she said in her email. “There have been discussions about what would be needed for the Dike District to take over long-term maintenance of the dikes. It comes down to securing the dikes — something that will require adequate time, resources, information, and cooperation between partners.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.