Standing on the rocky beaches just off the entrance to the Tommy Thompson Trail at 35th Street and V Avenue, it’s hard to see any traces of industry.
The beach boasts native plants, dune grass moving in the wind and wildlife, such as an otter family playing in the eelgrass of Fidalgo Bay.
Gone are the visible signs that the Custom Plywood Mill used the site from 1984 to 1991, depositing wood waste and chemicals into the soil and water until it closed after a fire.
A team from the Department of Ecology and some of its contractors walked the beach last week for its final site visit of the year, observing results of the work that has gone on over the last 10 years and watching divers make another check of the eelgrass beds that are home to many different species and essential to the ecosystem.
The work is part of the Puget Sound Initiative. The Samish Indian Nation sent a letter to the Governor’s Office that got everything started, Site Manager Hun Sea Park said.
The tribe has been a great partner, as have other organizations and the people of Anacortes, said Arianne Fernandez, a natural resource scientist with the Toxics Cleanup Program at Ecology.
The area has changed a lot, through industry and now through the restoration efforts, Park said.
“Years ago, this was all underwater,” he said, standing on the beach.
Industrial use meant concrete pads, buildings and contamination.
The site cleanup started in 2008 when Ecology began working on a plan to figure out how much contamination had occurred and how to improve the area.
“I think we accomplished a lot,” Park said. “It’s very clean, and the habitat is friendly.”
Cleanup in phases
Phase 1 started in 2011. That portion of the process focused on the upland area. Teams removed contaminated soil and disposed of it, putting in a mitigation and revegetated buffer zone covering 12,000 feet of the upland area, according to Ecology. Crews then brought in the grasses and other native plants now there, Fernandez said.
“Our goal is that eventually this area will sustain itself,” she said.
The dune grass, for example, is a native plant that seems to be doing well on the beach, as Ecology hoped.
Crews brought in the right size rocks and sand for proper beach slope and put in driftwood. Since it was installed, wind and water have hit it, forming it into a more natural shape.
“Standing out here now, everything feels natural,” Fernandez said last week. “The grasses are growing, and everything is coming together. It’s heartwarming to see. This reminds us why we do what we do.”
Phase 2 started in 2013 and brought crews into the inter-tidal water. They started removing and disposing of contaminated sediment. They built a stone jetty extension to prevent wind and wave erosion of the newly clean beach area. Since then, Ecology has closely monitored the plankton, forage fish, eelgrass transplants and other creatures that call the region home, according to the Ecology website on the project.
Phase 3 began this past June and is just finishing up. Barges dredged out about just under a half-acre of contaminated soil. It put in a thin-layer cap of 2-4 inches of sand over 1.6 acres of sub-tidal area and 4-8 inches over another 4.4 acres. Putting that cap on helps reduce the contamination of any of the sand on the sea floor, she said. Part of that new soil had to be sprinkled in so as to not disturb the eelgrass beds, Fernandez said.
Those beds are essential to many different sea creatures and forage fish, she said. Keeping the grass going was of utmost importance to the team.
Some of this work was unprecedented and involved large equipment that Ecology doesn’t normally use, like a giant platform that shook the sand into the beds to make sure soil wasn’t dumped on the grass.
Even with the dredging, wildlife including otter families have been seen in the area.
“Our biggest thing is to do as little harm as possible,” Fernandez said.
Divers last week were looking at places where the barge used for equipment had dropped anchor, making sure it didn’t damage the eelgrass too much and seeing what other kinds of mitigation Ecology may need to implement, she said.
In this last phase, crews also installed a spit out into the water.
That spit of small rocks and sand will help protect the area from winds and waves that can erode away the work Ecology put in, said John Bingham, a Hart Crowser engineer who worked on the final phase.
Next step, monitor
Crews will monitor the areas for about five years, both in the water and on the shore, Fernandez said. After about three years, Ecology will take more steps if needed.
Over the course of its three phases, this project has cost roughly $20 million and extended over a decade. It was split into three parts to keep the work and cost manageable, Fernandez said.
“There is definitely some relief that it seems to be able to manage itself on its own now,” she said. “We have experience, we have the background, but nature is nature and nature will decide what it wants to do in the end. You can only nudge it and help it along.”
Bingham agreed. “It’s nice to see that light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
Full plan outlines and all documents can be found at ecology.wa.gov. The Custom Plywood Mill cleanup site is only one of multiple Ecology is working on in the Anacortes area.
